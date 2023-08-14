Earlier this month, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, completed its previously announced acquisition of the business of Holding Sinergise d.o.o. ("Sinergise"), a leading developer platform for Earth observation (EO) data.

The purchase of the Sinergise business, based in Ljubljana, Slovenia, accelerates the advancement of Planet's Earth Data Platform and ability to efficiently deliver EO data to customers. This is aligned with Planet's mission to enable easier access to geospatial data and the availability of Planetary Variables product line via Planet's data APIs. Easy-to-use EO data has the potential to unlock transformational insights for businesses and society by putting the power of geospatial data into the hands of non-expert users, enabling data-informed decision making, better management of operations, greater understanding of environmental and social change, and increased global transparency.

Sinergise brings to Planet the technology that powers the award winning Sentinel Hub, an advanced API-driven, cloud streaming platform that allows customers to access multi-source EO data for processing, analysis, and insight extraction. Planet is committed to supporting the EO community with growing capabilities and an open standard that will allow for greater interoperability among global users.

The talented Sinergise team will become an integral part of Planet's operations in Europe, expanding the company's European base to almost one third of Planet's global workforce. Planet will now maintain two additional offices in Europe in Slovenia and Austria, in addition to its substantial presence in Berlin and Haarlem, as a part of their commitment to advancements for the European space community.

This is Planet's sixth acquisition (BlackBridge group of companies in 2015, Terra Bella business from Google in 2017, Boundless Spatial, Inc. in 2019, VanderSat B.V. in 2021, and Salo Sciences, Inc. in 2023).

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 880 customers, comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on Twitter.

About Sinergise

Sinergise is a European geospatial technology company best known for their Sentinel Hub, an award-winning satellite imagery archiving, processing and distribution service, which powers Earth observation applications world-wide, processes hundreds of millions of requests every month, crunching more than 50 PB of data coming from Sentinel, Landsat, Planet and other missions. Sinergise is developing and operating machine-learning based solutions for monitoring of the planet, from agriculture activities to identification of newly built constructions. Their applications and services are used by hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company's expectations with respect to the successful integration and anticipated impacts of its acquisition of the business of Holding Sinergise d.o.o., the Company's ability to capture market opportunity and realize any of the potential benefits from any current or future product enhancements, new products, or strategic partnerships and customer collaborations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future events and results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's periodic reports, proxy statements, and other disclosure materials filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which are available online at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.planet.com. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

