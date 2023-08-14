Sappi North America's VP of R&D and Sustainability Highlights Sappi's Progress Toward Completing Its Thrive25 Sustainability Goals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Sappi North America:

Within these pages are strong signs of progress toward our Thrive25 sustainability goals, starting with our outstanding safety performance. We furthered our ambitions to reduce waste, decarbonize and improve our overall energy efficiency. These achievements, together with our high-quality products serving customer demand, allowed Sappi to meet or beat all of our 2022 sustainability goals. I am pleased with the many efforts focused on employee engagement, training, communication, and work-life balance spearheaded by HR and many leaders. Because, simply said, without dedicated employees collaborating and connecting with our communities, none of this is possible.

While recognizing these strong results, I am also reminded that we are on a journey-one that focuses on progress, not perfection. So what is next?

An important dimension to that question comes on pages 14 and 15, where we illustrate Sappi's connection to the UNSDGs and the importance of the full value chain in our work to help deliver more renewable products to our customers. We must think in a circular fashion and that the choices we make and the work we do impacts the full value chain. This commitment will help identify strategies that address the largest risks and open our eyes to opportunities across the value chain. In turn, this focus will discover the meaningful partnerships necessary to make next-level advances in sustainability.

This will prove particularly important with our commitment to SBTi. In 2022, we received full validation of our 2030 SBTi targets. This globally coordinated work has set Sappi on an ambitious journey to further decarbonize by 41.5% off a 2019 baseline. We see this is as a commitment to our customers and communities, and we now have a road map to help us reach this emission target. A second component to our emissions reduction pledge depends on our partnership with suppliers. Improving transparency of our Scope 3 emissions will be an important part of our work to further strengthen our supplier partnerships.

Another component of what's next is how we assess climate-related risks. We have begun adopting a TCFD (Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures) framework. This will provide more visibility to some climate impacts that could affect vital forestland, our supply networks and our operating facilities. Preparedness with risk mitigation plans is a hallmark of a strong company and something our customers expect. We look to these frameworks to help identify early actions to protect our world-class investments and our overall sustainability.

In closing, I am very pleased to acknowledge that we will have a new sustainability director, Bakul Wadgaonkar, to help us accomplish our ambitious goals. Bakul will bring a unique industrial perspective as she joins Sappi and leverages her diverse experience against our circular economy challenges. We welcome her and have every confidence she will assist in our journey to live our company purpose: to build a thriving world by unlocking the power of renewable resources to benefit people, communities and the planet.

