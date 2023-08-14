Anzeige
Montag, 14.08.2023
Massive Unterbewertung!? Alle Fakten zu dieser 2.000% Chance!
WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091
14.08.2023
Rockwell Automation Donates To Aid in Hawaii's Recovery

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has made a $20,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts after a series of deadly wildfires erupted across Hawaii's main island and Maui, damaging structures, forcing mass evacuations, prompting emergency rescues, and uprooting lives. Additionally, the company will match employee donations.

"The complete devastation of these wildfires, exacerbating the existing housing shortage, has long-term consequences for people who call this area home," said Patricia Contreras, vice president, Community Impact. "We are proud to support the American Red Cross and their frontline efforts to help so many who are in need now and throughout the long recovery and rebuilding process."

Winds associated with Hurricane Dora fanned the islands, exacerbating fire dangers. Firefighters struggled to reach some areas due to downed trees and power lines, and high winds grounded air rescue and fire control efforts. Hospitals are overwhelmed with injuries from burns and smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross immediately opened shelters for thousands of people seeking refuge from the fires, providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat, and emotional support, and teams are preparing to help with damage assessment and distribute relief supplies. A state of emergency has been declared, and the Hawaii National Guard was activated to support first responders in the impacted communities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773979/Rockwell-Automation-Donates-To-Aid-in-Hawaiis-Recovery

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
