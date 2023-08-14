More Than 1,400 KeyBank Teammates Volunteered Across Northeast Ohio on Annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / KeyBank

On Tuesday, June 13th more than 1,400 KeyBank Northeast Ohio teammates spent the afternoon volunteering at more than 130 projects on the 32nd annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day.

Neighbors Make the Difference Day launched in 1991, with a group of KeyBank employees in Alaska who volunteered for service projects. By 1993, KeyBank extended the concept to many of the communities it served, making it an official day of employee volunteerism. Now, Neighbors Make the Difference Day is a hallmark program and leading corporate volunteerism effort in America, showcasing KeyBank's commitment to communities.

Watch the video above to see how Key teammates made a difference in Cleveland. Video can also be viewed on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aCD7mTWB4Bs





