Walgreens Boots Alliance: Walgreens Deepens Commitment to Those Living With Diabetes at Children With Diabetes' Friends for Life Conference

Walgreens announced its participation as the premier sponsor of Children with Diabetes (CWD), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education and support to families living with type 1 diabetes, at their upcoming Friends for Life (FFL) conference. Walgreens will serve as the exclusive pharmacy sponsor for the annual event, hosted July 4th - 9th in Orlando, Fla. FFL gathers dedicated experts, adults, children, and families with diabetes for a weekend geared toward inspiring and connecting the community.

"As a person thriving with diabetes, I've experienced first-hand the difference it makes having resources and a community pharmacist available when navigating my condition," said Tracey Brown, EVP and President, Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer. "Walgreens is thrilled to be sponsoring Children with Diabetes' FFL event as we work together to make a difference in the lives of the 122 million people living with diabetes and pre-diabetes so they can live a more joyful life through better health."

Walgreens is proud to help children living with diabetes and their caregivers learn how to start and maintain an optimal regimen and routine to live a healthy life. As a trusted member of their healthcare team, Walgreens offers specialized comprehensive pharmacy expertise, services and products. The retailer is the largest provider of continuous glucose monitors and has an expansive assortment of diabetes products including Walgreens brand health and wellness items like blood glucose meters and testing strips, at-home A1C test kits, vitamins and supplements.

"Friends for Life is about empowering families and people living with diabetes to live healthy, enriched lives, and with Walgreen's support, we're able to do just that," said Jeff Hitchcock, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Children with Diabetes. "Every year, the conference serves as an opportunity to educate the community about the variety of cutting-edge diabetes management tools, including some of Walgreens' very own offerings. It'll be great for our attendees to be check out those products in-person in Orlando."

As part of its commitment to the event's mission, Tracey Brown and Shauna Markes-Wilson, Walgreens director of pharmacy and retail operations for the Georgia/Florida North region, will be speaking throughout the conference. In addition, Walgreens will be showcasing how it is driving the next generation of clinical trials during a session led by Kendal Whitlock, head of digital optimization for Real World Evidence Clinical Trials, and Ebony Scott, senior manager of patient and community engagement digital optimization for Real World Evidence Clinical Trials.

Walgreens is also collaborating with Instacart to stand up an in-conference pop-up shop for Walgreens brand diabetes supplies, first-aid essentials and sun care items, and more at the retailer's booth. The pop-up shop will be powered by Instacart's Scan & Pay technology. To shop, customers may simply use their mobile device's camera to scan product barcodes in their cart then check-out quickly using digital payment. This is the first time Instacart's Scan & Pay technology will be used at an event.

For more information on diabetes management and support services at Walgreens, please visit www.Walgreens.com/Diabetes and www.Walgreens.com/DiabetesESP for Spanish in-language support. For the Spanish version of this communication click here.

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA's purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation's underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

Children with Diabetes is an Ohio-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and support to families living with type 1 diabetes. Our official corporate name is T-1 Today, Inc. (Ohio Charter 2231845) with a Trade Name Filing for Children with Diabetes. Most people know us as Children with Diabetes.





