14.08.2023 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of Veg of Lund AB (428/23)

With effect from August 15, 2023, the subscription unit in Veg of Lund AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including August 24, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription unit            
Short name:   VOLAB UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678746              
Order book ID:  301266                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 15, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Veg of Lund AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription unit         
Short name:   VOLAB BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678753              
Order book ID:  301267                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
