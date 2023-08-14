Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of Veg of Lund AB (428/23)

With effect from August 15, 2023, the subscription unit in Veg of Lund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 24, 2023. Instrument: Subscription unit Short name: VOLAB UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678746 Order book ID: 301266 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 15, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Veg of Lund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription unit Short name: VOLAB BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678753 Order book ID: 301267 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB