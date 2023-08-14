Sound Physicians & AdventHealth Expand Partnership

Hospital medicine staff to care for patients at AdventHealth's newest Flagler County hospital

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Sound Physicians, a physician-founded, multi-specialty medical group, is expanding its partnership with AdventHealth and will now care for inpatients at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway. This hospital opened on Aug. 2 and is the second hospital in Flagler County, located eight miles north of AdventHealth Palm Coast, where Sound Physicians has been providing hospitalist care for seven years.

Bringing two-plus decades of acute care expertise, Sound Physicians is proud to support AdventHealth's mission by expanding the hospitalist medicine program to Palm Coast Parkway.

Hospitalists are physicians whose primary professional focus is the general medical care of hospitalized patients. These physicians work in the hospital, caring for inpatients, and can be more readily available to patients than a doctor who has their own office. By focusing on the care of hospitalized patients, a hospitalist has experience and expertise in the unique aspects of a patient's needs during a hospital stay.

"Sound Physicians began providing hospitalist services at our first hospital in Palm Coast in 2016, and with the opening of our second facility in Palm Coast, we were glad to expand our relationship with Sound Physicians to our newest and northernmost hospital, ensuring patients at both facilities receive the same high quality, compassionate care they know and expect from us," said Wally De Aquino, President/CEO for AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway.

"We're proud to continue growing our partnership with AdventHealth," said Clayton Lawrence, Regional President for Sound Physicians. "As a multi-specialty medical group committed to bringing better patient care to the bedside, we're honored to care for the communities in Flagler County. Our clinicians are among the best and work hard to ensure patients get the care they need."

Situated in Flagler County - the third-fastest growing county in Florida, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data - AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway is a 100-bed facility with state-of-the-art surgical suites, cardiac catheterization labs for heart-related conditions, endoscopy suites for digestive health and more. The new facility has effectively doubled the county's inpatient and emergency care capacity and will employ between 300 and 500 clinicians and staff members.

