New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2023) - Leading the charge in intelligent data protection solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs), Probax once again finds itself in the limelight being recognized as Veeam Software's 'Innovation Partner of the Year - Australia and New Zealand'. This marks the third occasion the company has received the prestigious Innovation Award, emphasizing its commitment to excellence and innovation within the Veeam ecosystem.

Probax was presented with the award during VeeamON Tour 2023, held August 8 at Sydney's illustrious Royal Randwick Racecourse. Thirteen distinguished partners from Australia and New Zealand were honored during the event, with Probax standing out on its commitment to continued innovation in the data protection industry.

Just last week, Probax announced a strategic alliance with ThinkOn Inc. This partnership saw Probax double down on its award-winning technologies, while ThinkOn took ownership of Probax's expansive global client portfolio and associated assets, inclusive of its global infrastructure and selected talent pool. The move, now fortified with this award, further validates Probax's strategic shift to focus on its proprietary technologies and extend its reach within the Veeam ecosystem.

This latest award is indicative of Probax's resounding success and enduring relationship with Veeam Software. Probax's transformative strategies, paired with its unique and award-winning solutions, continue to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the industry.

"This award is a testament to our strategic pivot and the hard work of our team," stated Kevin Allan, Chief Technology Officer at Probax. "Our proprietary technologies are setting new industry benchmarks in data protection automation, intelligence and management for users and resellers of Veeam Software."

The Veeam Innovation Award serves not just as a reflection of past achievements, but also as a beacon for future aspirations. With its eyes firmly set on the horizon, Probax continues to innovate and provide the utmost value for Veeam's partner network and end customers.

As Probax continues to lead and innovate in the data protection industry, the company is excited about what the future holds. "This is just the beginning," Allan concluded. "We're more prepared than ever to amplify the value we offer to the Veeam community."

About Probax

Probax is an award-winning provider of data protection solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs). With unmatched partner enablement and support, together with continued innovation and integration with leading technology vendors including Veeam Software, Amazon Web Services and Wasabi Technologies, Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset, their data.

Probax is a Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) that has been awarded multiple VCSP Innovation and VCSP Partner of the Year awards by Veeam Software.

www.probax.io

