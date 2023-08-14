Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
[14.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,220,011.00
|USD
|0
|93,171,560.53
|6.1216
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,014,930.00
|EUR
|0
|27,974,272.88
|5.5782
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,787,781.00
|GBP
|0
|39,513,768.30
|8.253
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,483,974.69
|7.7158
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|425,510.00
|SEK
|0
|43,015,245.79
|101.091