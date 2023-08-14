Spigen Expanded Its Lineup by Releasing Two New USB Hub Products: Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 and ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1

The ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 and ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1 help laptop users to work efficiently.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / World-renowned mobile accessory brand Spigen announced its newest series to their charging power accessory lineup: Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 and Spigen ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1.





Spigen ArcDock

Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1. Spigen ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1.





Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 has 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI and 1 ethernet port. Compatible with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4, each USB-C and USB-A port is faster than USB 3.0, with a 10 Gbps data transfer speed. Also, the HDMI port of the Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 supports up to 8K@60Hz. Lastly, with pass-through charging, it provides USB PD 85W charging power.

Spigen ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1 has 1 SD card slot and 1 micro SD card slot, 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port for charging, 1 HDMI and 1 ethernet port. Since Spigen ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1 can read SD and micro SD cards simultaneously, it will be convenient for photography and video creators to transfer files efficiently. The USB-A port is 10 times faster than USB 2.0 with a 5 Gbps data transfer speed. Also, the HDMI port of the Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 8-in-1 supports up to 4K@60Hz. Like its 6-port counterpart, it also provides up to 85W of USB PD power, through pass-through charging.

"Spigen always focuses on making customer-oriented products," says Joe Bae, the director of Spigen's Power Accessory Department. "Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 and 8-in-1 will be a suitable USB hub product for laptop users."

Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 Product Features:

- USB 4 & Thunderbolt 4 compatible.

- 10Gbps speed of transferring files and data.

- HDMI 8K@60Hz.

- 2.5Gbps ethernet port.

- USB PD3.0 100W (85W output & 15W for operating hub).

Spigen ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1 Product Features:

- Read SD/TF cards simultaneously and fast. (UHS-I / 104MB/s)

- 5Gbps speed of transferring files and data.

- HDMI 4K@60Hz.

- 1Gbps ethernet port.

- USB PD3.0 100W (85W output & 15W for operating hub).

Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 and 8-in-1 are now available on Amazon.

Buy the Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub 6-in-1 on Amazon.

Buy the Spigen ArcDock Multi Hub 8-in-1 on Amazon.

About Spigen:

With over 15 years of experience in the case-making industry, Spigen has grown to be a leader in mobile accessories. The company prides itself on being "something you want," constantly striving to create high-quality products at affordable prices. For more information about Spigen and its products, please visit its website.

Contact Information

HyoJoon Park

Marketing Manager

hjpark@spigen.com

SOURCE: Spigen

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773194/Spigen-Expanded-Its-Lineup-by-Releasing-Two-New-USB-Hub-Products-Spigen-ArcDock-Pro-Multi-Hub-6-in-1-and-ArcDock-Multi-Hub-8-in-1