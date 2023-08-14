Regulatory News:

Azelis Group NV ("Azelis" or the "Company") (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces that Todd Cottrell will assume the role of CEO of Azelis Americas when Frank Bergonzi retires on September 30, 2023. To ensure a seamless transition, Frank will support Todd with onboarding into his new role, and subsequently will remain available as a consultant to contribute to Azelis' growth strategy in the Americas through the end of 2025.

Todd brings more than 30 years of expertise and industry knowledge that span both technical and executive roles. He has worked for some of the global leaders in the CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers) industry, his last position having been Managing Director Americas for a large European manufacturer. Over his extensive career, Todd also served in regional director and regional president roles in France and China, as well as multiple industry board positions. Todd holds BSc in Chemical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and an MBA from Duke University, both in the USA.

As CEO of Azelis Americas, Todd will be responsible for driving growth through the development of principal partnerships, market expansion, both organic and inorganic, operational excellence within all market segments, and digital, innovation, and sustainability strategies that drive value for our principals and customers.

Frank, who has led Azelis in the Americas for over seven years, first as CEO President of KODA Distribution, and afterward as CEO of Azelis Americas following the Group's acquisition of KODA in 2015, has decided to retire after a 40-year career. During his tenure in Azelis, Frank has led the Americas region to record growth, both organically and through M&A. Azelis Americas has seen both new market segment additions as well as geographical expansion in this period. The business has become the leading innovation service provider for the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry in the Americas, growing from $725 million in revenue at the end of 2015 to $1.7 billion in 2022. Seven acquisitions have been completed in the Americas since 2015, and the footprint has grown from the US and Canada to Latin America.

Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, Azelis Group CEO, comments:

"Under Frank's leadership, we have more than doubled our revenue in the Americas and established a presence in five new countries spanning North and South America. I'd like to thank Frank for his tireless dedication and passionate leadership and wish him all the best in his retirement. Frank's expertise will continue to remain highly valuable, as he continues to support the broader operations through the end of 2025.

At the same time, we welcome Todd, who brings a wealth of experience in specialty chemicals and in the CASE market in particular, which is our largest segment in the Americas. He has substantial specialty supplier experience and a good perspective on the role of the distribution channel. I am excited that he is taking the reins from Frank to lead our operations in the Americas.

Frank Bergonzi, CEO and President, Azelis Americas, adds:

"Todd brings strong business acumen and CASE industry experience as well as passion, enthusiasm, and an entrepreneurial spirit that will continue to drive value for our principals and customers. With his experience as an Azelis principal and customer at different points in his career, Todd clearly understands the needs of all of our stakeholders and will bring that invaluable insight to Azelis. I look forward to supporting Todd throughout the transition and have every confidence in his ability to lead our talented team to further success.

Todd Cottrell, incoming CEO, Azelis Americas, comments:

"I am honored to lead the next chapter of the Azelis growth journey in the Americas. Having been both a customer and principal of Azelis, I have first-hand experience with the commercial professionalism, formulation value, and market insights that the Azelis team brings to enable the success of its stakeholders. I'd like to sincerely thank Frank for building this foundation upon which we will continue to grow Azelis' market presence and value creation throughout the Americas.

