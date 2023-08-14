Qrons Inc.: Qrons Announces the Filing of a Provisional Patent Application in Furtherance of its Neuronal and Infectious Disease Treatments Development, Including Sepsis

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON) an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing products to combat neuronal and infectious diseases with a focus on antibiotic resistant bacteria, announced today the filing on August 9, of a United States Provisional Patent Application entitled Tellurium Compositions and Techniques For Use Therewith. This filing is in furtherance of its Neuronal and Infectious Disease treatments development, including sepsis. The patents inventors are Professor Benjamin Sredni, Professor Michael Albeck and Dr. Ido Merfeld, Qrons' President and co-founder. The filing follows the signing of a License Agreement Term Sheet effective July 17, 2023 with Professors Sredni & Albeck of Bar Ilan University in Israel for an exclusive world-wide, perpetual license of their IP in Tellurium based compounds to be used together with Qrons' IP.

The patent relates to the therapeutic effect of certain Tellurium based compounds on antibiotic resistance bacterial infections, Sepsis and Traumatic Brain Injuries.

Antimicrobial resistance is an urgent global public health threat, killing at least 1.27 million people worldwide and associated with nearly 5 million deaths in 2019, according to a report released in The Lancet. In the U.S., more than 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur each year.

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency associated with a high rate of patient deaths in intensive care units. The CDC reports that each year in the U.S. more than 1.7 million people develop sepsis, and at least 350,000 adults who develop sepsis die during their hospitalization or are discharged to hospice. 1 in 3 people who die in a hospital had sepsis during that hospitalization.

According to the CDC there were approximately 223,135 TBI related hospitalizations in 2019 and 64,362 related deaths in 2020. These estimates do not include the many TBIs that are only treated in the emergency department, primary or urgent care, or those that go untreated.

Dr. Ido Merfeld President and co-founder of Qrons said "We are very excited to be filing this new Patent which is our first step in launching a new research program, scientifically led by seasoned scientists and world experts with Tellurium based therapeutic compounds, for the treatment of Sepsis and TBI."

Jonah Meer, CEO added, "The new patent filing continues the evolution as well as the advancement of Qrons' science. The team assembled to deal with sepsis, as well as the continued advances in TBI treatment is a huge forward step toward our goal of commercialization."

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, with research centered in Israel, Qrons is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing products to combat neuronal and infectious diseases with a focus on antibiotic resistant bacteria, which is becoming the most prominent and rapidly growing worldwide cause of illness and death. Qrons' approach is to seek to engage in strategic arrangements with companies universities and, scientists that are developing unique know how and intellectual properties in the fields of, stem cells , antibiotic resistant drug development and tissue engineering, for deployment in the fight against neuronal and infectious diseases.

