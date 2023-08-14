Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CrynCoin (CRYN) on August 16, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRYN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on August 16, 2023.

CrynCoin (CRYN) is a cryptocurrency that emerged with the digital financial evolution, helping human rights development, bridging the gap for a better world to achieve a healthy environment, without hunger, enriching the right to learn and respect the nature of each culture, achieving sustainable social development for new generations.

Introducing CrynCoin

The team behind CRYN seeks to combat poverty, support community-driven initiatives, and improve the lives of the underprivileged. CRYN's mission includes educating people about climate change and global warming while promoting sustainable practices. The coin operates on a principle of donating a CRYNCoin with every purchase, aiming to reduce poverty and improve the environment, fostering a sense of unity and goodwill globally. The main principles guiding CRYN's establishment are focused on native communities, education, global warming, and sustainability.

The project "Plan Mundial De Desarrollo De Los Pueblos Originarios Indígenas" aims to support and strengthen indigenous communities worldwide, focusing on poverty alleviation, preserving customs, and promoting sustainable development. It emphasizes social participation and collaboration for positive results. Specific objectives include promoting indigenous development and improving living conditions. The project prioritizes citizen participation for a national development plan in Mexico.

The ABC Platform is a technological tool supporting education by involving parents in their children's school activities. It aims to reduce dropout rates, absenteeism, and improve school performance. A pilot test was conducted in three secondary schools in Tabasco, showing positive results. The platform provides real-time monitoring of attendance, school performance, and behavior. It covers over 80 secondary schools in Tabasco, promoting better education for young people.

Global warming is a pressing issue caused by human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels, leading to rising temperatures and various environmental impacts. CRYN supports sustainable initiatives, such as energy production through natural gas, to reduce emissions and provide affordable and stable energy. The project aims to bridge the energy gap for marginalized communities, improve access to electricity, and reduce pollution. CRYN Coin seeks support to make a positive impact on the world and expand its efforts to other regions in need.

About CRYN Token

Based on ERC20, CRYN has a total supply of 888 million (i.e. 888,888,888). The token distribution of CRYN Coin consists of 20% in Public Sale, 12% in Treasury, 16% in Liquidity, 3% in Seed, 6% in Private Sale A, 5% in Private Sale B, 10% in Marketing, 7% in Consulting, 5% in Educational Cryptodevelopment, 10% in Founders, and 6% in Research. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on August 16, 2023, investors who are interested in CRYN can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

