Livento Group, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results With Revenue Growth Of Over 90%, Including Significant Achievements And Updates

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a dynamic leader specializing in the acquisition and development of companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology sectors, is pleased to announce revenue growth of 91.65% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue Growth: The second quarter ending June 30, 2023, saw revenues of $431,184, up from $224,986 in 2022. For the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, revenues grew from $680,202 to $922,651, a growth of 35.64%. This was driven mainly by growing revenues from Elisee and newly incorporated Novel-Ti revenues

The second quarter ending June 30, 2023, saw revenues of $431,184, up from $224,986 in 2022. For the six-month period ending June 30, 2023, revenues grew from $680,202 to $922,651, a growth of 35.64%. This was driven mainly by growing revenues from Elisee and newly incorporated Novel-Ti revenues RPS Growth: Revenue Per Share increased by 35.19% compared to Q2 2022

Revenue Per Share increased by 35.19% compared to Q2 2022 Accounts Receivable: A marked decrease from $489,910 to $206,911, reflecting a reduction of approximately 58%

A marked decrease from $489,910 to $206,911, reflecting a reduction of approximately 58% Intangible Assets: A substantial increase from $15,118,847 to $49,055,932, representing a growth of 225%

Operational Highlights:

BOXO Acquisitions: Acquired assets worth $22,900,000 in feature films and $9,350,000 in related gaming and entertainment content

Acquired assets worth $22,900,000 in feature films and $9,350,000 in related gaming and entertainment content Content Ownership: BOXO now holds percentage ownership in 7 finalized movies, 6 television series, 2 documentaries, and 29 projects currently in production

BOXO now holds percentage ownership in 7 finalized movies, 6 television series, 2 documentaries, and 29 projects currently in production Elisee Performance: The semi-automated portfolio management tool outperformed market expectations, performing 50% above a standard DJIA index fund or ETF

The semi-automated portfolio management tool outperformed market expectations, performing 50% above a standard DJIA index fund or ETF Global Dot Logistics ("GDL"):GDL is undergoing an audit and securing investor interest to proceed with a NASDAQ listing. Another 10 potential US acquisition targets are currently being analyzed to find and choose the right companies to include under the holding.

"We are thrilled to share our revenue growth from this quarter, as well as the exciting increase in revenue per share, thanks to our portfolio management system Elisee, A.I./Robotics acquisition, and consulting services," said Livento Group CEO David Stybr. "Our acquisitions and development within BOXO, A.I./robotics, Global Dot Logistics, and the successful implementation of Elisee demonstrate our commitment to innovation and excellence. We are excited about these sectors and growth opportunities for $NUGN and look forward to accelerating all of the Company's acquisition plans. We appreciate the support and are eager to lead the Company and its shareholders into the future. Livento Group is in the process of making the necessary filings in a Form 10, which was filed on the US SEC EDGAR system, providing the specifics of developments. Livento management intends to position the Company for an up-listing to a higher exchange once the Company meets the financial status and market share price for up-listing qualification. Additionally, the Company has begun the process of integrating acquisitions management into its headquarters."

About Livento Group, Inc.

Livento Group (OTC:NUGN) is committed to acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company has recently launched BOXO Productions, a film, and television production subsidiary, helmed by top industry actors and producers. For further information on Livento Group and BOXO Productions, please visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

David Stybr

Chief Executive Officer, Livento Group, Inc.

ir@liventogroup.com

PR & Media Contact

Douglas Messer

Doug@914ventures.com

Livento Group | LinkedIn | Twitter

Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Global Dot Logistics | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE: Livento Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774038/Livento-Group-Inc-Announces-Second-Quarter-Results-With-Revenue-Growth-Of-Over-90-Including-Significant-Achievements-And-Updates