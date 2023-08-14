Building Tomorrow Solar: Spearheading the AI Revolution in Solar Marketing

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / In the rapidly evolving landscape of renewable energy, the solar industry is seeing game-changing innovations not only in technology but also in marketing approaches. Leading this revolution is Building Tomorrow Solar (BTS), a fresh face that has quickly established itself as a trendsetter in solar marketing.

The Genesis of Building Tomorrow Solar

Founded on February 21, 2023, BTS has a clear mission: to revolutionize solar marketing by offering exclusive leads and preset appointments. Their vision isn't just to be another player; it's to dominate the industry discourse and to be recognized as the gold standard in solar marketing. This ambition is rooted in their core values of integrity, innovation, accountability, and excellence.

But it isn't just grand statements that set BTS apart. Their methodology is genuinely transformative. By adopting a problem-centric marketing strategy, they engage homeowners on topics that truly matter. Their approach isn't merely about the immediate benefits of solar energy, but about broader issues like utility rate hikes and transparency deficits in the energy sector.

The AI Difference

At the heart of BTS's strategy is the integration of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence. Instead of relying solely on human-led efforts, BTS deploys an AI appointment-setting bot, a tool that, according to Jordan Lally, founder of BTS, has been a "paradigm shifter." By employing AI in its outreach efforts, BTS has seen a whopping 75% increase in bookings. This not only optimizes operations but also paves the way for future innovations in AI-led customer engagements.

Meet the Visionary: Jordan Lally

Jordan Lally isn't new to breaking the mold. His venture into the solar world started in 2021, when he blazed trails by selling solar remotely. By October 2022, he was in Tulum, Mexico, training a dedicated team, imparting his unique insights and strategies. The genesis of BTS stemmed from Jordan's realization that the solar marketing sector was stuck in a rut. In a world of cookie-cutter marketing campaigns, there was a desperate need for fresh perspectives and strategies.

Challenges, Triumphs, and the Path Forward

No revolutionary journey is without its challenges. For BTS, fine-tuning their unique marketing messages and ensuring the AI bot delivered as promised was a colossal task. It took months of iterations, testing, and refining. But, as the saying goes, perseverance pays. BTS not only overcame these challenges but turned them into their strengths.

The results? A halved average CPA and an astounding revenue of over $350,000 within months of their launch in June 2023. Testimonials from clients like Ryan, JD, Joe, Amy, Nick, Spencer, Maurice, Ben, and Justin showcase the tangible impact of BTS's strategies. These are not mere numbers, but stories of transformed businesses and expanded potentials.

And BTS isn't stopping here. Plans are afoot to launch a comprehensive training program aimed at individuals eager to plunge into the world of high-ticket remote sales. From mastering solar sales, marketing nuances, handling objections, to scaling strategies, this initiative promises to be another industry game-changer.

Future Gazing

Looking ahead, Jordan sees a future where AI plays an even more pivotal role in the solar industry. BTS, with its early adoption and integration of AI, is well poised to lead this new phase.

Jordan envisions BTS not just as a company but as a movement. Over the next decade, he dreams of introducing thousands to the solar industry, aiding millions of homeowners, and hosting grand events that celebrate and propagate the immense potential of solar energy.

Conclusion

In a world inundated with repetitive marketing messages, Building Tomorrow Solar stands out as a beacon of innovation. With Jordan Lally at the helm, and a team driven by passion and expertise, BTS promises to redefine the future of solar marketing. The journey of BTS, from its inception to its current successes and its ambitious vision for the future, serves as an inspiring testament to what vision, innovation, and relentless drive can achieve.

