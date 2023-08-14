Uplinq Financial Technologies Honored as a 2023 U.S. Fintech Awards 'Banking Tech of the Year' Finalist

Breakthrough credit decisioning support platform recognized in coveted fintech ranking

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Uplinq Financial Technologies - the first global credit decisioning support platform for small business lenders - today announced the company has been named a 2023 U.S. Fintech Awards finalist in the "Banking Tech of the Year" category, alongside industry leaders Zenus Bank and ChargeAfter.

"We are incredibly grateful to be honored as a U.S. Fintech Awards finalist as we advance our efforts to expand access to fair and ethical credit for small business owners around the world," said Ron Benegbi, founder and CEO of Uplinq. "This recognition is a testament to the promise of our cutting-edge API technology to revolutionize credit decisioning with alternative data, ultimately helping to make our customers' lending practices more inclusive for small businesses globally - at a time when lending conditions are more challenging than ever."

The U.S. Fintech Awards were developed to celebrate achievements and successes of the best and brightest innovators in the world's premier financial services center.

This year's applicants spanned the full spectrum of fintech, including categories like insurtech, payments, personal finance, and regtech. Judged by an independent panel of experts, the 2023 winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony on November 2, in New York City.

Today's announcement adds to Uplinq's impressive roster of recent industry accolades. Earlier this year, Uplinq was recognized as "Fintech Startup of the Year - Lending" by the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA. In 2022, Uplinq was named a finalist in the 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards for "Best New Product."

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

