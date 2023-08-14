The fifth annual Bermuda Tech Summit, presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), will be held from October 8-10, with the theme 'Building a Foundation for the Future'.

David Hart, BDA CEO, said, "We invite you to join us for three days of thought leadership, industry presentations and networking with oceanside views at the iconic Hamilton Princess Beach Club. Due in no small part to the regulatory certainty that Bermuda provides, we continue to attract some of the world's most notable tech companies to our shores, increasing direct investment and creating exciting new career paths for Bermudians. Organising the Bermuda Tech Summit aligns with the 'Business Attraction and Investment Promotion' priority from Bermuda Economic Development Strategy and has a direct connection to the Climate Risk Finance, Blue Economy, FinTech and Insurtech initiatives."

Confirmed speakers include: George Alayon, Deputy Director, Supervision (Insurance), Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA); Martin Carrica, Founder, Nalu; Cha'Von Clarke-Joell, Assistant Privacy Commissioner, Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Bermuda; Karamoko Dickens, Founder, Conci Bermuda; Eric Donkoh, Head of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (BMA); Troy Dort, Director, IT Advisory, KPMG; Moad Fahmi, Senior Advisor, Supervision (FinTech), BMA; Robert M. Franklin III, Venture Partner, Masters Fund; Stuart Lacey, independent director, BDA; Paul McLeod, CEO, Bespoke Analytics; Nick Muller, CEO, TriFi Bermuda; Eugene Phillips, CEO, CCS Bermuda; Sandra Ro, CEO, Global Blockchain Business Council; Stan Stalnaker, Founding Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Hub Culture; Zac Townsend, Co-Founder, Meanwhile; and Darren Wolfberg, Co-Founder, Blockchain Triangle.

This year's agenda aims to raise awareness of Bermuda's digital asset framework, showcase the ongoing work to establish blue and green investment facilities, and raise awareness of Bermuda's innovation sandbox and option to beta test cleantech solutions and initiatives in support of the Ministry of Economy and Labour's 2023-2027 Economic Development Strategy. Panels will include: 'The Transformative Power of Artificial Intelligence,' 'FinTech's New Wave (Buy, Build or Modernise),' 'Bermuda's Journey to Becoming Climate Tech Central' and 'Insuring Continuity Safeguarding the Future of Digital Assets'. Additional topics will include climate tech, data privacy, carbon credit trading platforms, and pioneering digital assets. Click here to see an agenda and full event description on the BDA website.

Mr. Hart, continued, "Without the generous support of our sponsors, we could not put on this in-person event, and we are so pleased to announce that our first sponsors have also come on board: RELM is a diamond sponsor and will sponsor another legendary closing party; Appleby, Carey Olsen, CCS Group Limited and XBTO are platinum sponsors; Hub Culture, KPMG, and One Communications are gold level sponsors; and Chainproof is a silver sponsor."

If you are interested in sponsoring the Bermuda Tech Summit, click here or email bermudatech@bda.bm.

Potential delegates are encouraged to take advantage of early bird registration prices for one more week until August 21, 2023. Delegates travelling from overseas are strongly encouraged to book their hotel rooms with our special rates through to September 8. From September 9, hotel room rates will increase significantly, or may be completely sold out, due to limited availability.

The Bermuda Tech Summit, presented by the BDA is the signature event of the annual 'Bermuda Tech Week' being held from October 7-13 stay tuned for more information about Bermuda Tech Week events in coming weeks.

