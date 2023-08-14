Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
14.08.23
08:50 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,74 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
6,7506,85018:49
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 576.386p. The highest price paid per share was 581.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 573.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0144% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,869,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,178,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

298

577.60

08:15:35

1201

577.20

08:15:59

1223

577.60

08:22:50

700

577.60

08:22:50

535

577.60

08:22:50

515

577.40

08:28:21

83

577.20

08:29:13

1100

577.20

08:29:13

242

577.20

08:29:13

1100

576.80

08:32:48

386

576.80

08:32:48

572

576.80

08:32:48

572

576.80

08:32:48

240

576.80

08:32:48

1395

576.20

08:40:32

1100

577.20

08:57:28

306

577.20

08:57:28

1359

577.60

09:12:16

971

576.60

09:34:39

487

576.60

09:34:39

608

576.60

09:47:06

786

576.60

09:47:06

1344

576.40

10:01:26

1546

576.60

10:16:22

621

576.40

10:16:24

674

576.40

10:16:24

26

576.40

10:22:35

1211

576.40

10:24:43

1291

576.00

10:25:44

1467

575.80

10:25:45

1336

575.40

10:25:46

1433

574.80

10:27:02

616

574.40

10:27:11

717

574.40

10:27:11

1332

574.80

10:30:34

1100

575.40

10:32:02

224

575.40

10:32:02

1341

575.20

10:39:04

594

574.40

10:45:13

645

574.40

10:45:13

1295

574.00

10:45:28

625

573.60

10:56:37

692

573.60

10:56:37

294

575.00

11:25:24

690

575.00

11:25:24

791

575.00

11:25:24

620

575.00

11:25:24

663

575.00

11:25:24

1485

575.00

11:40:11

1156

575.00

11:43:38

60

575.00

11:43:38

1441

574.80

11:58:27

1483

574.40

12:10:58

1240

575.00

12:23:10

1489

574.60

12:40:33

1380

574.20

12:53:25

1421

574.40

13:05:00

1417

574.60

13:16:59

1270

573.60

13:30:39

1334

574.00

13:40:17

223

574.40

13:55:08

190

574.40

13:57:08

87

574.40

13:57:08

410

574.40

13:57:08

599

574.40

13:57:08

1471

574.20

14:00:22

570

574.20

14:10:04

719

574.20

14:10:04

1186

574.60

14:23:16

296

574.60

14:23:16

1391

574.40

14:26:37

1351

573.40

14:30:00

1279

573.40

14:30:00

1397

574.00

14:34:10

572

574.00

14:34:10

624

574.00

14:34:10

1389

574.00

14:35:45

121

574.40

14:41:33

1283

574.40

14:41:44

217

574.60

14:42:19

359

574.60

14:42:19

572

574.60

14:42:19

572

574.60

14:42:19

351

574.40

14:43:18

1129

574.40

14:43:18

1237

574.20

14:46:55

1225

574.20

14:46:55

700

575.40

14:53:30

310

575.40

14:55:00

694

575.20

14:55:23

872

575.20

14:55:23

95

575.20

14:55:23

1334

575.00

14:55:45

1232

575.20

15:00:07

1437

575.20

15:00:07

1235

575.20

15:02:53

58

575.20

15:02:53

1246

575.40

15:05:51

1411

576.60

15:10:00

1415

577.00

15:16:01

1279

577.40

15:18:00

1310

577.00

15:18:35

700

576.80

15:23:08

680

576.80

15:23:08

1065

577.80

15:28:15

293

577.80

15:28:15

1443

577.60

15:29:05

1392

578.60

15:34:01

1100

579.60

15:36:58

9

579.60

15:36:58

283

579.60

15:36:58

1386

579.80

15:41:11

974

579.80

15:49:11

238

579.80

15:49:11

7

581.00

15:53:06

129

581.00

15:53:06

1346

581.00

15:53:06

1346

581.00

15:53:06

1245

580.40

15:56:04

99

580.60

15:58:23

1151

580.60

15:58:23

1221

580.60

16:00:55

572

580.80

16:02:43

800

580.60

16:03:11

527

580.60

16:03:11

1113

580.20

16:05:57

149

580.20

16:05:57

1366

580.60

16:11:00

1293

580.40

16:11:10

485

580.40

16:15:01

263

580.40

16:15:01

584

580.40

16:15:01

749

580.60

16:17:52

703

580.60

16:17:52

1459

581.00

16:19:57

572

581.20

16:22:34

572

581.20

16:22:34

95

581.20

16:22:34


