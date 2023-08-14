Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
14 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 117,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 576.386p. The highest price paid per share was 581.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 573.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0144% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 492,869,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 814,178,259. Rightmove holds 12,006,253 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
298
577.60
08:15:35
1201
577.20
08:15:59
1223
577.60
08:22:50
700
577.60
08:22:50
535
577.60
08:22:50
515
577.40
08:28:21
83
577.20
08:29:13
1100
577.20
08:29:13
242
577.20
08:29:13
1100
576.80
08:32:48
386
576.80
08:32:48
572
576.80
08:32:48
572
576.80
08:32:48
240
576.80
08:32:48
1395
576.20
08:40:32
1100
577.20
08:57:28
306
577.20
08:57:28
1359
577.60
09:12:16
971
576.60
09:34:39
487
576.60
09:34:39
608
576.60
09:47:06
786
576.60
09:47:06
1344
576.40
10:01:26
1546
576.60
10:16:22
621
576.40
10:16:24
674
576.40
10:16:24
26
576.40
10:22:35
1211
576.40
10:24:43
1291
576.00
10:25:44
1467
575.80
10:25:45
1336
575.40
10:25:46
1433
574.80
10:27:02
616
574.40
10:27:11
717
574.40
10:27:11
1332
574.80
10:30:34
1100
575.40
10:32:02
224
575.40
10:32:02
1341
575.20
10:39:04
594
574.40
10:45:13
645
574.40
10:45:13
1295
574.00
10:45:28
625
573.60
10:56:37
692
573.60
10:56:37
294
575.00
11:25:24
690
575.00
11:25:24
791
575.00
11:25:24
620
575.00
11:25:24
663
575.00
11:25:24
1485
575.00
11:40:11
1156
575.00
11:43:38
60
575.00
11:43:38
1441
574.80
11:58:27
1483
574.40
12:10:58
1240
575.00
12:23:10
1489
574.60
12:40:33
1380
574.20
12:53:25
1421
574.40
13:05:00
1417
574.60
13:16:59
1270
573.60
13:30:39
1334
574.00
13:40:17
223
574.40
13:55:08
190
574.40
13:57:08
87
574.40
13:57:08
410
574.40
13:57:08
599
574.40
13:57:08
1471
574.20
14:00:22
570
574.20
14:10:04
719
574.20
14:10:04
1186
574.60
14:23:16
296
574.60
14:23:16
1391
574.40
14:26:37
1351
573.40
14:30:00
1279
573.40
14:30:00
1397
574.00
14:34:10
572
574.00
14:34:10
624
574.00
14:34:10
1389
574.00
14:35:45
121
574.40
14:41:33
1283
574.40
14:41:44
217
574.60
14:42:19
359
574.60
14:42:19
572
574.60
14:42:19
572
574.60
14:42:19
351
574.40
14:43:18
1129
574.40
14:43:18
1237
574.20
14:46:55
1225
574.20
14:46:55
700
575.40
14:53:30
310
575.40
14:55:00
694
575.20
14:55:23
872
575.20
14:55:23
95
575.20
14:55:23
1334
575.00
14:55:45
1232
575.20
15:00:07
1437
575.20
15:00:07
1235
575.20
15:02:53
58
575.20
15:02:53
1246
575.40
15:05:51
1411
576.60
15:10:00
1415
577.00
15:16:01
1279
577.40
15:18:00
1310
577.00
15:18:35
700
576.80
15:23:08
680
576.80
15:23:08
1065
577.80
15:28:15
293
577.80
15:28:15
1443
577.60
15:29:05
1392
578.60
15:34:01
1100
579.60
15:36:58
9
579.60
15:36:58
283
579.60
15:36:58
1386
579.80
15:41:11
974
579.80
15:49:11
238
579.80
15:49:11
7
581.00
15:53:06
129
581.00
15:53:06
1346
581.00
15:53:06
1346
581.00
15:53:06
1245
580.40
15:56:04
99
580.60
15:58:23
1151
580.60
15:58:23
1221
580.60
16:00:55
572
580.80
16:02:43
800
580.60
16:03:11
527
580.60
16:03:11
1113
580.20
16:05:57
149
580.20
16:05:57
1366
580.60
16:11:00
1293
580.40
16:11:10
485
580.40
16:15:01
263
580.40
16:15:01
584
580.40
16:15:01
749
580.60
16:17:52
703
580.60
16:17:52
1459
581.00
16:19:57
572
581.20
16:22:34
572
581.20
16:22:34
95
581.20
16:22:34