Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0003322319
Issuer Name
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Rathbones Investment Management Ltd
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Saunderson House Limited
London
UK
Rathbones Investment Management International Limited
St Helier
Jersey
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Platforms Securities LLP
London
UK
BNP Paribas Limited
London
UK
Rathbone Nominees Limited
London
UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
11-Aug-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
14-Aug-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.170000
0.000000
5.170000
3713689
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.933000
0.000000
4.933000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0003322319
3713689
5.170000
Sub Total 8.A
3713689
5.170000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Rathbones Investment Management Limited
5.132000
5.132000%
Rathbones Investment Management International Limited
0.015000
0.015000%
Saunderson House Ltd
0.024000
0.024000%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
None.
12. Date of Completion
14-Aug-2023
13. Place Of Completion
Port of Liverpool Building, Liverpool L3 1NW