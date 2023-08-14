Ella Real Estate Reacts to Latest Government Report on Rising Canadian Divorce Rates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Ella Montasseri, Founder and Executive agent with Ella Real Estate today issues her reaction to rising divorce rates in North America. A recent report by Statista Research Department stated that in 2022 alone approximately 1.88 million Canadian divorces were filed. The latest news of the marital separation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife of 18 years shows that this life altering event can affect anyone.

Ella has realized that along with the emotional toll, comes the added burden of sorting out the real estate assets. This aspect can often become messy and overwhelming. Decisions must be made on how to divide the assets and often that includes selling the marital home, and often other properties, as parties go their separate ways. In some cases, this can be civil and smooth. In other cases, one or both parties may find themselves having to fight for assets in a court of law.

Once a home is sold, both parties are left trying to find a new residence. Although the inclination might be to immediately jump into another home purchase, the experts at Ella Real Estate advise that short term renting might be a better option. This allows both parties to figure out their individual finances and boost their credit scores. Then when all the marital property has been divided and the legal dust settles, they are better positioned financially to make that next long-term housing investment.

At Ella Real Estate, they are ready to provide strategic and informed support and guidance for homeowners in every step of the process - whether liquidating real estate assets, finding short-term rental options or investing in a new home for the next chapter of their lives. Ella Montasseri is passionate about helping her clients move successfully through the process and reducing the mental and emotional strain.

Ella empathizes with her clients saying, "Divorce is a particularly challenging life event to have to navigate. If one or more parties are not willing to work together It's even more difficult. I remember one situation where a spouse refused to leave the property and began hoarding until every room of the house was full and the property eventually became unsellable! Although I can't make everything easy in a divorce or separation, I can come alongside my clients to provide informed counsel and strategic solutions."

Ella works closely with the divorce lawyers to make sure all legal milestones and precautions are taken to protect her clients. She works tirelessly to provide her clients with informed guidance and solutions for each step of the process.

Divorce is a time of emotional and financial stress and uncertainty. At Ella Real Estate, Ella uses her expertise and comprehensive industry knowledge to provide clarity and solutions.

** The information provided in this article is not to be taken as legal advice and anyone contemplating divorce or separation should seek out independent legal counsel.

ABOUT ELLA REAL ESTATE:

Founded by Executive Agent Ella Montasseri, the team at Ella Real Estate possesses an in-depth knowledge of the local market and stays up to date with trends and upcoming developments. They also have a strong network of connections that give them access to listings that may not be widely advertised, providing a competitive advantage to their clients.

The team recognizes that each buyer has unique preferences and requirements. By tailoring each search, they can optimize searches for buyers, save them time, and ensure they don't miss out on hot properties. For sellers, they use the latest tools to determine their home's valuation and get them the best price.

In addition, Ella's negotiation skills can make all the difference in a market where multiple buyers are vying for the same property. She works tirelessly to ensure her clients get the most value for their investment. The oversaturated Ontario housing market can be overwhelming, but Ella Real Estate is ready for the challenge. Contact them today.!

