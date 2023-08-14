Expands platform to meet customer demand for tech consolidation and revenue acceleration

Clari today announced it is acquiring Groove, a market leader in sales engagement. The integration of Groove's sales engagement capabilities with Clari's AI-powered Revenue Platform will give companies unprecedented visibility, predictability, and control across the end-to-end revenue process. Customers will immediately reduce tech spend and complexity while increasing pipeline, conversions, and win rates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814449143/en/

Clari to acquire Groove, cementing revenue platform leadership. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Clari's expanded capabilities will provide revenue teams from reps to the C-suite with a unique combination of predictions, insights, and playbooks at a time when companies are increasingly looking to cut costs and as reps struggle to make quota. Groove's market-leading sales engagement suite uses industry-specific workflow automation and AI to help reps create more pipeline and execute their sales process in the most personalized and effective manner.

With the integration of Groove, Clari cements its position as the only company to offer a complete Revenue Platform that executes all internal and external revenue workflows including sales engagement, conversational intelligence, deal management, revenue forecasting, mutual action plans, and data capture and ingestion. In addition, it's all powered by the world's largest revenue database, RevDB, with $1.5 trillion in revenue under management.

Clari's RevDB architecture has been a long-term investment by Clari, and is the secret sauce that powers the company's unmatched revenue AI (RevAI) capabilities. With Groove added to the Clari portfolio, revenue teams will get real-time insights and suggested actions across every revenue workflow to create and convert more pipeline, while company leaders will be able to see every input, tie every activity to results, and precisely predict revenue outcomes.

By supplanting decades-old tech CRM, spreadsheets, and BI tools that's not purpose-built to run revenue, Clari powers every revenue-critical employee and workflow, stopping revenue leak and accelerating time to revenue. As a result, customers consistently achieve substantial improvements across key revenue metrics including 24% win rate increases, 10% fewer slipped deals, 12-fold increases in forecast accuracy1, and 80% improvements in productivity2

"Most CEOs have a tough time answering the most important question in business: 'Will we meet, beat, or miss on revenue?'" said Clari CEO Andy Byrne. "By bringing together Clari and Groove, revenue leaders can implement their revenue collaboration and governance strategy across all internal and external workflows, giving them full visibility and control over the company's most important business process Revenue."

"Clari's acquisition of Groove is a game-changer," said Ted Purcell, Chief Revenue Officer at customer data platform provider Tealium. "Both Clari and Groove are already core to our revenue tech stack Clari runs our revenue process, with insights and predictions I trust. Groove enables our customer teams to turn these insights into execution by helping increase engagement with the right brand and message to the right people. Helping us land new customers efficiently and predictably while expanding the depth and advocacy of our base is crucial for us. Clari and Groove, in one simple platform, delivers everything I need. It's a winning combination for CROs."

Groove co-founders Chris Rothstein and Austin Wang will join Clari, overseeing strategy, product direction, and customer success for the Groove product line.

"I'm incredibly excited about the power of combining Clari's Revenue Platform with Groove's best-in-class pipeline creation and conversion capabilities," said Rothstein. "Together, we will create more pipeline and enable sellers to act on opportunities with incredible speed and effectiveness. Revenue teams are looking to win more, faster and Groove and Clari are bringing the rocket fuel."

Read more about Clari's acquisition of Groove on the Clari blog.

About Clari

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: Revenue. More than 1,500 organizations run revenue on Clari to improve win rates, prevent slipped deals, forecast with accuracy, and boost the productivity of all revenue-critical employees. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Groove

Groove is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue teams can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle. Groove enables more than 75,000 users at ADP, Google, Capital One, and other large enterprises to be more efficient and effective. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

___________________________

1 Clari Labs, "Drive Up to 24% Higher Win Rates for Sales Teams with Clari"

2 Forrester Research, "The Forrester Total Economic Impact Report of Clari's Revenue Platform"

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814449143/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

Clari

sbehles@clari.com

Kristin Hersant

Groove

kristin@groove.co

Scott Johnston

Big Valley Marketing for Clari EMEA

scott@johnstoncomms.nl