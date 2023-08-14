Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 7 to August 11, 2023:
Transaction
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
(MIC Code)
07/08/2023
401,715
55.370691
22,243,237.14
XPAR
07/08/2023
89,875
55.369049
4,976,293.28
CEUX
07/08/2023
19,973
55.374302
1,105,990.93
TQEX
07/08/2023
23,013
55.380408
1,274,469.33
AQEU
08/08/2023
405,783
54.737855
22,211,691.02
XPAR
08/08/2023
95,000
54.717643
5,198,176.09
CEUX
08/08/2023
20,000
54.746541
1,094,930.82
TQEX
08/08/2023
20,000
54.758589
1,095,171.78
AQEU
09/08/2023
401,180
56.798174
22,786,291.45
XPAR
09/08/2023
90,000
56.781967
5,110,377.03
CEUX
09/08/2023
15,000
56.773480
851,602.20
TQEX
09/08/2023
15,000
56.780924
851,713.86
AQEU
10/08/2023
401,466
57.869851
23,232,777.60
XPAR
10/08/2023
80,000
57.884386
4,630,750.88
CEUX
10/08/2023
15,000
57.884246
868,263.69
TQEX
10/08/2023
15,000
57.879703
868,195.55
AQEU
11/08/2023
403,651
56.908136
22,971,026.00
XPAR
11/08/2023
86,500
56.898438
4,921,714.89
CEUX
11/08/2023
15,000
56.909012
853,635.18
TQEX
11/08/2023
15,000
56.908090
853,621.35
AQEU
Total
2,628,156
56.313221
147,999,930.05
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
