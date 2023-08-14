Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 7 to August 11, 2023:

(EUR) Market (MIC Code) 07/08/2023 401,715 55.370691 22,243,237.14 XPAR 07/08/2023 89,875 55.369049 4,976,293.28 CEUX 07/08/2023 19,973 55.374302 1,105,990.93 TQEX 07/08/2023 23,013 55.380408 1,274,469.33 AQEU 08/08/2023 405,783 54.737855 22,211,691.02 XPAR 08/08/2023 95,000 54.717643 5,198,176.09 CEUX 08/08/2023 20,000 54.746541 1,094,930.82 TQEX 08/08/2023 20,000 54.758589 1,095,171.78 AQEU 09/08/2023 401,180 56.798174 22,786,291.45 XPAR 09/08/2023 90,000 56.781967 5,110,377.03 CEUX 09/08/2023 15,000 56.773480 851,602.20 TQEX 09/08/2023 15,000 56.780924 851,713.86 AQEU 10/08/2023 401,466 57.869851 23,232,777.60 XPAR 10/08/2023 80,000 57.884386 4,630,750.88 CEUX 10/08/2023 15,000 57.884246 868,263.69 TQEX 10/08/2023 15,000 57.879703 868,195.55 AQEU 11/08/2023 403,651 56.908136 22,971,026.00 XPAR 11/08/2023 86,500 56.898438 4,921,714.89 CEUX 11/08/2023 15,000 56.909012 853,635.18 TQEX 11/08/2023 15,000 56.908090 853,621.35 AQEU Total 2,628,156 56.313221 147,999,930.05

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

