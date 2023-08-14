Lowkick Studio: Worldshards Invites Players for the First Closed Beta Test

Players can submit applications at the official game website

ABU DHABI, ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Lowkick Studio, the developers of the new life sim sandbox MMORPG Worldshards, are inviting players to become a part of the first closed Beta test that is happening later this year. Applications are open on the game website https://worldshards.online/

The developers have also released a new trailer to demonstrate current basic game mechanics, including exploration, base building, farming and fishing, and updated art and screenshots.

This spring, the first builds were presented at several international gaming conferences, including GDC, MEFCC & Unity Developer Day. The developers were able to gather valuable feedback and reworked some aspects of the game, improving the graphics, advancing gardening and farming systems, adding more than 80 new crafting recipes and more.

What is Worldshards?

Worldshards is a new life sim sandbox MMORPG set in a magical world of Murrlandia that is full of endless opportunities to build, craft, trade, communicate, socialize, and explore. Create your dream island paradise and journey through an exciting world.

Endless opportunities - Players can discover a fully immersive world with opportunities to build, craft, trade, communicate, socialize, and explore.

Long-awaited MMORPG - Worldshards has the freedom of action: players may find friends, set up a community of like-minded players, build guilds, conquer the world and uncover the world's secrets.

Immersive sandbox - the game gives the ability to build and customize a very own island for each player: construct a dream house, establish farms and factories, gather resources, craft various items and upgrade weaponry.

Player-driven economy - Players can engage in crafting, trading, and bartering with fellow players, offering everything they discover or create.

Deep fantasy lore - The world of Murrlandia is full of adventures to uncover and stories to tell. In every corner of this immersive world, mysteries lie dormant, eagerly awaiting the brave and the curious to delve into their depths.

Adorable Meowkles - Players may find and recruit these charming creatures as they travel the world, and fill their island with little fuzzy helpers.

