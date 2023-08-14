Karora Resources again reported very good fill drill results from Fletcher South from the Beta Hunt Mine in Australia and Caledonia Mining delivered mixed numbers for the quarter and half year. Company overview: Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC ? http://www.caledoniamining.com ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 , WKN: A2DY13 , FRA: 9CD1.F , TSX: CAL.TO , Valor: 36923136 More videos about Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ Karora Resources Inc. ? http://www.karoraresources.com ISIN: CA48575L1076 , WKN: A2QAN6 , FRA: 5RN1.F , TSX: KRR.TO More videos about Karora Resources Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/karora-resources-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Production Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV