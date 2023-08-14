Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a leading innovation company, announces updates on plans for its new Luxora subsidiary and for its existing products.

Axel Reinke, CEO of Berliner Innovation, conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the company's latest accomplishments: "After many months of due diligence we identified operations and a management team that is now our Luxora subsidiary, expanding our reach in the CBD wholesale sector, seamlessly complementing our existing endeavors. We also anticipate the forthcoming completion of the 2021 - 2022 Audit of CBD of Denver Inc. as part of our ongoing efforts to increase transparency and shareholder value." Reinke further highlighted the expansion of the Magic Lappen into additional EDEKA locations in Hannover, Minden and the surrounding locations in Germany, and the continued success of the Magic Lappen product in currently in over 140 EDEKA stores, yielding consistent orders.

The company diligently spent months of due diligence meeting with the various senior management team of Luxora in Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherland to assess its operations. The team has decades of cumulative experience in all facets of the CBD and Cannabis business. Members of the Luxora team sit on the local boards that are helping shape the Cannabis legislation in Germany, Luxora CEO Jan Schwager has a decade of experience in the industry, we he and his team having operated businesses in other European countries that have introduced legislation similar to that being introduced in Germany. The Luxora team is also pursuing other opportunities in Spain and Austria, with which the Company has already started discussions. Jan and his team are also considered experts in genetics for the CBD and Cannabis business. Our North American partners have close to 50 years of experience in the grow and distribution of CBD and cannabis both in North and South America.

Luxora will operate as a subsidiary of CBD of Denver and is being combined with the Company's existing wholesale CBD business. Additionally, the Company intends to change its name to BERLINER INNOVATION. The Company has filed a notice of corporate action with FINRA and is waiting for FINRA to accept and process the name change and assign a new trading symbol. With the acquisition of Luxora, CBD of Denver Inc. (soon to be BERLINER INNOVATION) will continue to operate as the parent company of LIBRA 9 GmbH that includes The Magic Lappen, Anti-slip R13, and the innovative disinfectant D365. Additionally, CBDD's LUXORA LLC subsidiary, will be responsible for managing LUXORA Holding AG's Swiss and German cannabis operations. The two subsidiaries provide diversified revenue streams for the combined entities.

Jan Schwager, CEO of LUXORA LLC, conveyed his optimistic outlook on the integration of their knowledge, products, and distribution channels into CBD of Denver's CBD operations: "As we align our efforts, we are now directing our attention to the German decriminalization of Cannabis Clubs. With the expected unveiling in mid-August, the new law will offer pivotal insights into the reach and implications of this groundbreaking endeavor. In addition to this our company has different verticals such as the wholesale division, several retail brands and an exclusive US sourcing arrangement. The company is working on other verticals to add, as this progresses the company will continue to update you."

"Months of meticulous work and the concerted efforts have culminated in this strategic milestone, and we are pleased to enhance the value proposition for our shareholders," stated Robert Roever, a member of the Board Directors.

"Having evaluated the operational landscape, I am confident in our team's diverse capabilities, and I am excited to leverage my experience to assist to amplify shareholder value," director Nick Sprung commented.

CBD of Denver will host an investor call on August 17th through Zoom. The call details will be shared via press release prior to the call. Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their questions in advance through the official websites: www.berlinerinnovation.de and www.luxora-holding.com.

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the Berlinr13 Anti-Slip solution.

About the Magic Lappen

The Magic Lappen provides maximum shine, streak free drying, and only requires water - no chemicals or detergents. The Magic Lappen is also chemical-free and lint-free; cleaning of all smooth and shining surfaces is robust and durable with a leather-like feel. Its innovative structure enables high absorption of dirt, dust, and grease and can be washed many times at 60°. The product is vegan and ecofriendly.

Visit the CBDD/ Berliner Innovation: www.berlinerinnovation.de.

See our innovative Anti-Slip product: www.berlinr13.de.

For questions, please submit to investors@libra9.de the company will respond.

About LUXORA LLC

LUXORA LLC is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering Plug&Play solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

For inquiries, please contact: Investor Relations Email: investors@luxora-holding.com

For more information, please visit: Website: www.luxora-holding.com

