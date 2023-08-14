The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation Awards $203,000 in College Scholarships to Empower Chicago Students' Dreams

Leading national residential real estate company dedicated to creating housing solutions that Lift Lives offers higher education opportunities for residents.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / The Michaels Organization, a leading national residential real estate company committed to Lifting Lives by fostering vibrant communities, has awarded $203,000 in college scholarships to 33 residents in its affordable living communities in Chicago. The scholarships are provided through The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of Michaels that has awarded more than $14 million in scholarships to Michaels' residents nationwide since it was established in 1991.

Michaels Scholars Chicago, 2023

Residents of Michaels' affordable housing communities in Chicago who received college scholarships were celebrated at a special ceremony August 9.

"We are thrilled to support the higher education aspirations of our residents and help further their college and career goals," said Vorricia Harvey, PhD, LCSW, Director of Resident and Community Services at The Michaels Organization in Chicago. "At Michaels, we are committed to making a tangible impact on the lives of our residents. We could not be more proud of these individuals and eagerly look forward to their future accomplishments."

Michaels has consistently supported the Chicago community for more than 20 years, developing and managing affordable and mixed-income communities. This marks the 19th year that the Michaels Educational Foundation has provided scholarships to college-bound and currently enrolled college students in Chicago. In total, the Foundation has awarded over $1.15 million in scholarships to Michaels residents in Chicago.

"This is a wonderful example of what is possible when the public and private sectors join together," said Tracey Scott, CEO of the Chicago Housing Authority, who joined Michaels executives at a special ceremony hosted for Chicago scholars on August 9. "Over the last 20 years, our partnership with Michaels has not only resulted in new homes in our community but has shown how investment in our neighborhoods catalyzes families' growth and health and can lead to their economic power. With these scholarships, the next generation of Chicago children can achieve a brighter future."

Scholarship recipients represent a range of areas of study with the majority planning to pursue careers in healthcare and medicine. Other areas of study include business management, communications, marketing, music performance and education, economics, engineering, environmental science, education, and veterinary science.

All education foundation funds are raised through voluntary contributions by companies and private individuals throughout The Michaels Organization's business network. All donations are then matched $2 for every $1 dollar by The Michaels Organization's founder and chairman, Michael Levitt and his wife, Pat Levitt.

