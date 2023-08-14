Cameron Ashley Building Products Opens New Location in Little Rock

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Little Rock, Arkansas. The new distribution center will stock roofing, insulation, drywall, siding, as well as all the associated accessories for fast delivery to customers' jobsites and locations. "Little Rock is the fourth new location for Cameron Ashley this year, and we are excited to grow our service area to better serve our existing customers while pursuing new opportunities," said President and CEO Donny DeMarie.

Cameron Ashley Little Rock

New Cameron Ashley location in Little Rock, Arkansas

"We are excited to expand our footprint and strengthen our partnerships in the central Arkansas region," said District Manager Jason Walker. "Our new location will give us greater service capabilities and faster delivery. Also, the large size of this facility will allow us to have a robust inventory in all core categories - ready for next-day delivery in central Arkansas. Tragically the Arkansas market, like so many markets, has been hit hard by storms and natural disasters. We will be stocking a full line of roofing and roofing accessories to help ease some of the local supply chain issues."

"This location will put Cameron Ashley in the heart of Arkansas and allow us to partner with our customers in the local communities," said Distribution Center Manager Josh Jerles. "Little Rock, combined with our existing Springdale and Memphis locations, allows us to provide our fast same day/next day delivery to the entire northern part of the state. I am thrilled to be part of the team and to assist our customers to Play to Win!"

The Little Rock Distribution Center is located at 6801 Scott Hamiton Drive Little Rock, AR 72209 and can be reached at (501) 500-8798.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, drywall, siding, and other specialty building products. They deliver an industry-leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 50 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. They feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same-day or next-day fast delivery banner. Their relationship-based approach rewards customers with their PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources, including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, invoices, along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more!

To shop online or learn more, please visit cameronashleybp.com.

