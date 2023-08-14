Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):
Total Buyback
Ticker/s:
PSH (LSE); PSHD (LSE); PSH (XAMS)
Date of Purchase:
14 August 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
39,600 Shares
Average Price Paid Per Share:
37.84 USD
Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue
Trading Venue:
London Stock Exchange
Ticker:
PSH
Date of Purchase:
14 August 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
28,000 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
3,002 pence 38.03 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
2,956 pence 37.45 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
2,986 pence 37.84 USD
Ticker:
PSHD
Date of Purchase:
14 August 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
2,600 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
37.94 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
37.94 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
37.94 USD
Trading Venue:
Euronext Amsterdam
Ticker:
PSH
Date of Purchase:
14 August 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
9,000 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
38.10 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
37.50 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
37.80 USD
PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 59.06 USD 46.35 GBP which was calculated as of 8 August 2023. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 188,353,211 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 22,603,539 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.
The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.
Category: (PSH:ShareRepurchases)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814893528/en/
Contacts:
Media
Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk