Solver, Inc: Carlos Peralta, RSM US, Receives Technical Evangelist of the Year Award from Solver

Award Recognizes Remarkable Technical Achievements across Solver Community

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, including Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, Consolidations, and Dashboard solutions for mid-market ERPs, today announced that Carlos Peralta of RSM US has been named the Solver 2022 Technical Evangelist of the Year.





Solver 2022 Technical Evangelist Award

Carlos Peralta at RSM US has been named Solver's 2022 Technical Evangelist for his deep knowledge and dedication to Solver QuickStart.

This award represents an entire host of technical activities across the Solver Community. Carlos Peralta at RSM US is one of the top technical champions in the Solver ecosystem, and he demonstrates extraordinary expertise with Solver QuickStart.

"This is an honor," said Carlos Peralta, Manager - CPM, RSM US. "I appreciate the award and recognition. QuickStart is a strong deployment option, and I am very proud to have truly mastered QuickStart at its fullest potential. Thank you to the Solver team for all the support that made this possible. We look forward to strengthening the continued, growing partnership between RSM US and Solver."

The 2022 Technical Evangelist of the Year Award is one of six partner awards that will be presented at this year's Solver Ascend conference, happening August 14-17 in San Diego.

"Carlos Peralta at RSM US has done a great job helping us with the QuickStart implementations, as well as with so many other technical implementations," said Terry Ginley, Vice President of Partnership Development, Solver. "This award recognizes how hard Carlos works every day to share his skills, passion, and unique approaches to problem-solving so he can serve our mutual clients' most pressing requirements."

Solver is always looking to add more dedicated teams to join our global partner ecosystem. If you would like to learn more about Solver and the Solver Suite, explore the links below or contact us.

Learn how QuickStart differentiates the Solver Suite

Browse the Solver Marketplace for on-demand, ready-to-use templates

Watch a demo of the Solver Suite

About Solver

Founded in 1996, Solver has won countless awards for its Corporate Performance Management solution that delivers FP&A solutions to meet midsize business needs. The CPM solution provider has been repeatedly named a CPM Leader by G2. Solver integrates with leading ERPs and is sold through our global offices and worldwide network of partners. Please visit www.solverglobal.com or contact info@solverglobal.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Tad Remington

Chief Commercial Officer

marketing@solverglobal.com

(310) 691-5300

SOURCE: Solver Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774092/Carlos-Peralta-RSM-US-Receives-Technical-Evangelist-of-the-Year-Award-from-Solver