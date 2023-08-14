Sterling Engineering, Inc: Mark Howard Has Been Appointed Senior Executive Vice President of Sterling Engineering

WESTCHESTER, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Sterling Engineering, an engineering project management and recruiting solutions provider, today announced that Mark Howard would step into the role of Senior Executive Vice President of the Engineering Services Company.



Mark Howard

Mr. Howard has 20 years of owning and operating two successful start-ups through sale and 30 years of experience in Sales and Operational leadership across the Technology, Health/Wellness, Facility, Manufacturing, and Engineering sectors. For the last 11 years at Sterling, he has been a valuable contributor with progressive leadership roles focused on our Life Science business vertical. As Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Howard oversees operations for the Engineering Services Company and a newly formed European entity in Ireland.

"Mark will bring tremendous credibility to this new role considering his relationships and accomplishments at Sterling over the last 11 years. He has earned respect and confidence throughout our organization," said Dolores Connolly, Sterling Engineering CEO. "This is a very dynamic time in the manufacturing world with technical advancements in AI, Automation, and Digital Transformation in IOT and predictive analytics impacting at a rapid pace across all industry sectors. Mark's appointment will allow me to take a broader look at the company's vision and direction. Mark's entrepreneurship and passion for growth will be an excellent fit for our new operation in Ireland and expansion plans within our current service offerings."

"I am excited to take on this new role at Sterling, we have an incredible team, and I have every confidence we will be able to bring Dolores's vision to life," said Mark Howard. "Sterling has an impressive history of being at the forefront of technology and innovation. I can't wait to help carry forward that legacy to Europe and beyond." The demands and requests in the marketplace for reliable partnerships with industry subject matter expertise in technology, engineering, and manufacturing are at an apex. Sterling is well-positioned to help organizations meet those demands.

Mr. Howard is a lifelong Chicago native growing up in Downers Grove and currently residing with his wife and two children in Clarendon Hills, IL. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Valparaiso University and has supported political campaigns on a volunteer basis since graduating. Throughout his career, he has held previous titles of CEO, President, Vice President, Director, and various management roles.

About Sterling Engineering

Sterling is an award-winning professional outsourced engineering service and technical workforce solutions company. We provide client-focused specialty solutions across various industries, including automation, food and beverage, life sciences, manufacturing, and utilities nationally and globally. Sterling is recognized as a premier provider of flexible technical support solutions to companies ranging in size from Fortune 500 to rapidly growing and innovative start-up organizations. Our commitment to quality has served us with clients and employees since 1969. www.sterling-engineering.com

Contact Information

Pamela O'Donnell

Marketing Manager

podonnell@sterling-engineering.com

630.993.3400

SOURCE: Sterling Engineering

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774114/Mark-Howard-Has-Been-Appointed-Senior-Executive-Vice-President-of-Sterling-Engineering