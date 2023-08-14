Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Mark Brewer has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Mark Brewer has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and managed in excess of $150 million in client assets. Mark began his career in the financial services industry with Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith, then went on to gain additional experience working at A.G. Edwards & Sons then Wells Fargo prior to joining Aegis. Mark prides himself on having a deep understanding of each client's unique financial situation and what is most important to them. He understands as each of us age, our relationship to our assets also changes so he has a unique understanding of this most important issue due to his extensive experience working with individuals and families. Mark is extremely prideful that clients have entrusted him with their hard-earned assets and he has never lost sight of that fact.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are pleased to add experienced financial advisers, like Mark, who seek the benefits of Aegis' boutique culture, our financial stability, and our superior platform. We have invested heavily in the growth of the firm and expect to continue to attract top talent who desire to work at a firm with core values."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented:"We are pleased to welcome Mark to Aegis and look forward to providing his clients with excellent service. As we continue into the second half of 2023, Aegis continues to offer a compelling alternative for wirehouse and independent advisers. We look forward to future recruiting success on the West Coast."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

