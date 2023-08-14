Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Closing of a Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $2.9M

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) ("Caldwell Partners" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of $2,942,591.20 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 3,678,239 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.80 per Common Share.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes, including an allocation of funds for the recruitment of new partners. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

"The new capital will provide the company additional financial flexibility as we execute on our strategic growth plans and further aligns our stakeholders," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "We are pleased that this group of subscribers includes both new outside investors who see a great deal of promise in our story, as well as a large number of our own board, management and partner teams, who know what we are all about and believe strongly in where we are going."

The Company paid a cash finder's fee in the amount of $33,600, to a registered finder, which was equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised by purchasers introduced by such registered finder.

$982,000 of the proceeds raised under the Offering was subscribed by insiders of the Company which constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves "related parties", is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Offering as the details of the Offering and the participation therein by each "related party" of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) except pursuant to an available exemption under the 1933 Act and compliance with, or exemption from, applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, the Company's use of proceeds received from the Offering.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance, or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Chris Beck, President and Chief Financial Officer

cbeck@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:

Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing

clomot@caldwellpartners.com

+1 (516) 830-3535

