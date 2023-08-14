MicroHealth LLC: MicroHealth Wins 2 Stevies in 2023 International Business Awards

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / MicroHealth LLC, a leading Health Information Technology company, announced today that it was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Technology Team of the Year category, and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Human Resources Department of the Year category in the 20th Annual International Business Awards® today.





MicroHealth 2023 IBA Winner

Stevies Bronze Award Emblem with MicroHealth logo





The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.

MicroHealth won bronze in the Technology Team of the Year category for its Grants.gov project.

MicroHealth took on the task of modernizing Grants.gov, a crucial web application managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The application, supporting 400+ Federal partners, 5,000+ programs, 900 million users, and over half a trillion dollars in Federal grants, faced challenges with outdated hardware, unsupported software, and security vulnerabilities.

MicroHealth's solution involved improving user experience and infrastructure. They successfully migrated Grants.gov to the AWS Cloud, addressing security issues, reducing critical findings, and streamlining operations. This transformation not only exceeded expectations but also garnered praise from stakeholders for the significant progress achieved.

Microhealth won bronze in the HR Department of the Year category for its Human Resources team.

MicroHealth's HR department is a driving force in the company's success, shaping growth through strategic vision and unwavering dedication. With a people-first approach, they've created an inclusive workplace where over 65% of employees identify as people of color, fostering diversity through initiatives like bias training and revamped recruitment. The Corporate Wellness Program "Be Well" promotes work-life balance, while the new innovative Preventive Leave Care Initiative saw employees spend more than a combined 200 hours of Paid Time Off tending to annual screenings and wellness checkups.

Together, these efforts, and others, have elevated MicroHealth from 150 to 275 employees, recognized in rankings like Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies and Inc. Magazine's 5000 Regionals list. The HR department's commitment to inclusivity, development, and leadership has steered the impressive growth journey.

For more information

MicroHealth LLC is a service-disabled, veteran-owned, SBA 8(a) small business that specializes in IT-related solutions in the federal health space.

Our core capabilities include electronic health records, telehealth, health informatics, clinical training and implementation, software development and integration, medical simulations, interoperability, data analytics, IV&V, cloud, and more.

Simply put, we put the health back in health IT.

Recognized by institutions for having an engaged and diverse workforce, MicroHealth is a three-time Top Workplace USA winner.

Explore further at www.microhealthllc.com for insights and careers.

Contact Information

Heidi Ashbaugh

awards@microhealthllc.com

8552943547

SOURCE: MicroHealth LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774118/MicroHealth-Wins-2-Stevies-in-2023-International-Business-Awards