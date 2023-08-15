INFORMA MARKETS: SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America Return with Over 1,000 Suppliers

Global health and wellness food market valued at 841 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, continuing to grow, as SupplySide meets industry needs for sourcing and ingredients.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / SupplySide West, the leading west-coast event in dietary supplements, food and beverage, personal care and animal nutrition, returns to Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas (October 23 - 27, Expo Hall October 25 - 26), bringing together thousands of buyers and suppliers for five days of networking and education. Co-located alongside Food ingredients North America (FiNA), the CPG dietary supplement and food & beverage manufacturer event offers a global range of ingredient suppliers and distributors to source ingredients and services, as SupplySide supports manufacturing needs for the $841 billion global health and wellness food market.

Showcasing the most anticipated new ingredients and finished products at the forefront of innovation, from trusted industry-leaders and influential entrants, The New Product Zone will highlight the latest offerings, from sports nutrition and dietary supplements to personal care. Additional show features include the GOED Omega-3 and IPA Probiotic Resource Centers, as well as three-hour education sessions designed to help successful product development and go-to-market strategies, offering learnings about trends, clinical research, formulation considerations, regulatory changes and additional topics. Daily options for engagement and activity include wellness breaks with yoga sessions sponsored by Kerry, a delicious functional Tasting Bar, lessons on food science among much more. Two stages on the show floor offer insights from industry experts covering a wide array of topics from organic certification, alternative ingredient sourcing and regulatory compliance, risk assessment and supplier verification processes in the FiNA Theater to cosmetic regulations, supplement market trends and pet health and wellbeing on the SupplySide Stage.

"For more than 25 years, SupplySide has provided the outlet for global leaders, manufacturers in food & beverage and ingredient suppliers in health goods, to come together to discover innovations in nutrition, healthy living and wellness, as we continue to broaden the holistic understanding of supplements and wholesome product offerings," says?Danica Cullins, Senior Vice President, SupplySide at Informa Markets. "Last year, SupplySide attendance increased from 40% in 2021. As we continue to create healthier trends for the future, the premier supply offerings, experts and discussions of what is to come is fueled at SupplySide. The industry continues to evolve, with invention and transformation in the trade from new sources and professionals."

SupplySide West will host its intimate First-Time Visitor Reception for two-hours of networking, welcoming new guests to meet with?industry trailblazers, various members of the SupplySide team, show supporters and other first-timers the evening before the show starts (Oct. 24, 5 - 7 p.m.).

Notable brands and companies confirmed to exhibit include: CHR Hansen, Cargill, Givaudan Flavors Corporation, Alkemist Labs, Lonza, AIDP Inc., KSM-66, California Natural Color, Kraft Heinz Ingredients, Kyowa Hakko among others. For a full list of confirmed exhibitors, please visit the SupplySide Exhibitors page .

Registration is live, visit? west.supplysideshow.com to learn more. Early-bird pricing ends on August 15.

Industry press are encouraged to attend, registration is free and can be found on the Press Hub .

About SupplySide

SupplySide is the premier event for innovation and discovery in the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. SupplySide brings together thousands of suppliers and buyers to explore and learn the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for over 25 years. The following SupplySide events and information products are produced by the Health and Nutrition group at Informa Markets: SupplySide Network 365 (SSN365) , SupplySide East and SupplySide West . Engage with? supplysideshow.com ?and follow the latest updates on? Twitter ,? Instagram ,? Facebook ?and? LinkedIn .

About Fi Global

Food ingredients Global was launched in?Utrecht, The Netherlands, in 1986. Its portfolio of live events, extensive data, digital solutions and high-level conferences is now established throughout the world and provides regional and global platforms for all stakeholders in the food ingredients industry. Over 500,000 people have attended our shows over the years, with billions of Euros worth of business created as a result. With more than 30 years of excellence, the events, digital solutions and supporting products deliver a proven route to market, with a truly global audience. Since 2018, Food ingredients Global has been part of the Informa Markets portfolio. For more information, please visit:? www.figlobal.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Informa Markets Public Relations

supplysidepr@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774127/SupplySide-West-and-Food-ingredients-North-America-Return-with-Over-1000-Suppliers