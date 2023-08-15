

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2023, the Cabinet Office said in Tuesday's preliminary report.



That blew away expectations for an increase of 0.8 percent following the upwardly revised 0.9 percent gain in the previous three months (originally 0.7 percent).



On an annualized basis, GDP was up 6.0 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 3.1 percent following the upwardly revised 3.7 percent increase in the first quarter (originally 2.7 percent).



Capital expenditure was flat on quarter, missing forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent after climbing 1.8 percent in the previous quarter.



External demand was up 1.8 percent on quarter and private consumption eased 0.5 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken