WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) said Monday that Roger Hochschild will step down as Chief Executive Officer and President and as a member of its Board.
Hochschild will serve in an advisory role at the company through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.
The company has appointed John Owen, a member of the Board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President.
The changes are effective immediately.
The Board has engaged a leading global executive search firm to commence a process to identify a permanent CEO and President, Discover Financial said.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX