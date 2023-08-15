

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) said Monday that Roger Hochschild will step down as Chief Executive Officer and President and as a member of its Board.



Hochschild will serve in an advisory role at the company through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition.



The company has appointed John Owen, a member of the Board, as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President.



The changes are effective immediately.



The Board has engaged a leading global executive search firm to commence a process to identify a permanent CEO and President, Discover Financial said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken