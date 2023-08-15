

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SRM Entertainment Inc. has priced its initial public offering of 1.25 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5.00 per share.



The company expects gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be $6.25 million.



The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 15, 2023, under the symbol 'SRM.' The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2023.



In addition, SRM has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,500 shares of SRM's common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



