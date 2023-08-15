Vanner Inc. is pleased to announce that Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) will be receiving over ninety (90) GILLIG electric hybrid buses equipped with Vanner's Increase Accessory Power 2 (IAP2). IAP2 will provide total accessory electrification, powering air conditioning, air compressor, electric fans and all 12V/24V loads. IAP2 converts and manages accessory electrical energy from the Allison eGen Flex Electric Hybrid System. Additionally, IAP2 powers all accessories continuously when the bus operates in pure EV-Mode.

Major components of IAP2 are: (1) High Voltage Distribution Module® (HVDM®), a smart high voltage power distribution module in constant communication with the Allison eGen Flex Electric Hybrid System; (2) Vanner Export Power Inverter (VEPI) converting 600VDC to 230VAC 3-Phase; (3) Hybrid Beltless Alternator® (HBA®) converting 600VDC to 28VDC. These buses will have Dual Air-Cooled HBAs producing five hundred (500) amperes.

The Allison eGen Flex Electric Hybrid System with Vanner's IAP2 received certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) with a Cummins Inc. engine.

"Vanner Inc. has maintained a long relationship with Santa Clara VTA, Gillig, and Allison Transmission. We are honored to be a part of the new Gillig delivery with Allison's eGen Flex Electric Hybrid System and our Increased Accessory Power 2 (IAP2) enabling both electric hybrid and zero emission EV operation," said Steve Funk, President, Vanner Inc.

IAP2 is also directly applicable to heavy-duty zero-emission battery and fuel cell vehicles.

About Vanner Inc. - Vanner is a groundbreaking systems integrator providing engineering excellence and expertise in power conversion and power transformation for commercial vehicle electrification. For nearly 50 years, Vanner has been a leading engineering, designer, and manufacturer of customized, proprietary power conversion, energy management, and communication systems, such as electric hybrid electrification systems, inverters, equalizers, alternators, isolators, and converters for commercial vehicles. Vanner began serial production in 2023 of their new six hundred (600) ampere Liquid-Cooled DC to DC Converter, incorporating silicon-carbide solid-state devices (SiC). Vanner manufactures and integrates products that are rugged, reliable, and safe. Vanner's headquarters and manufacturing are in Hilliard, OH. For more information, visit vanner.com.

