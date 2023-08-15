Marimekko Corporation: Marimekko accelerates growth in Asia - expands to Vietnam and Malaysia

Marimekko Corporation, Press Release 15 August 2023 at 8.30 a.m.



Marimekko accelerates growth in Asia - expands to Vietnam and Malaysia

Marimekko continues to expand its business in Asia and opens two new markets, Vietnam and Malaysia, in a loose-franchise partnership with Jaspal Group (Jaspal PCL. and/or its subsidiaries). Today, Jaspal Group has presence in four countries in Asia operating both own lifestyle brands as well as representing reputable global brands like Diesel, Melissa and Asics. During 2023, Marimekko stores will be opened in some of the most prestigious malls in both Vietnam and Malaysia. In addition, Marimekko online stores will be launched in both markets to provide an omnichannel experience for customers.

"We are delighted to launch Marimekko in Vietnam and Malaysia together with our new partner Jaspal Group. These fast-growing markets provide interesting opportunities for Marimekko's international growth and hence support our company's objective to scale the Marimekko business in the upcoming years. We look forward to introducing Marimekko's joyful lifestyle concept to customers in both countries," says Natacha Defrance, Marimekko's Senior Vice President of Sales, Region East.

"We are excited to start collaborating with Marimekko. We see a growing interest in Asia towards the Finnish design house renowned for its bold prints and colors, so now is a good time to make Marimekko available to local consumers and tourists alike in Vietnam and Malaysia. We look forward to start building the Marimekko growth story with the first shops and online stores in 2023," tells Yosathep Singhsachathet, Jaspal Group's Deputy CEO.

In Vietnam, Marimekko stores will be opened in the Lotte Mall Westlake in Hanoi and in the Takashimaya mall in Ho Chi Minh City later this year. The first Marimekko stores in Malaysia will be located in Kuala Lumpur: one in the KLCC mall at the world's highest twin towers and another in The Exchange TRX mall.

During the strategy period of 2023-2027, Marimekko will focus on scaling its business and growth especially in international markets. Asia is the most important geographical area for Marimekko's international growth, and the company sees growing demand for its brand in the region. In June 2023, Marimekko announced its plans to expand its store network to Singapore, where the first store opens in September 2023. Currently, there is a total of 80 Marimekko stores and shop-in-shops in the Asia-Pacific region.

