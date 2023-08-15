Pandora launches three new lab-grown diamond collections and expands offering to Australia, Mexico and Brazil, bringing diamond jewellery to more consumers for more wearing occasions.

Pandora, the world's largest jewellery brand, continues to break with industry tradition through a conviction that diamonds should be enjoyed by more people and across more wearing occasions. The company today announced the expansion of its lab-grown diamonds assortment with the launch of three new collections, including original designs and Pandora takes on classic jewellery styles that will meet the tastes and needs of even more customers.

The new collections include Pandora Nova, which features round brilliant or princess cut stones and will introduce a proprietary four-prong setting that reveals more of the diamond. Pandora Era reinterprets timeless, classic styles, and Pandora Talisman has five pendant designs that will appeal to Pandora fans with an elevated take on its beloved charm jewellery. All collections feature excellent cut, near colourless, VS+ clarity lab-grown diamonds available in 0.15 to 1 carat weights and set in 14k white gold, 14k yellow gold, or sterling silver.

Pandora is also continuing its geographical roll-out of Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds to Australia, Mexico and Brazil. The lab-grown diamonds are already available in the UK, US, and Canada, and will now roll out to all stores in North America.

"Consumers in North America and the UK have welcomed our lab-grown diamonds and we will continue to make them accessible to more people around the world by expanding our collections and distribution. We have big ambitions for this category, aligned to our mission of providing high-quality, affordable jewellery at a very high level of craftmanship," said Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik.

The three new collections will be introduced to consumers by a campaign that features a cast of cultural icons to be revealed on August 29th

"The new collections and accompanying campaign bring our unique point-of-view on diamonds to life. Our diamond jewellery is not only for special occasions, but something you can wear to add joyful sparkle every day and everywhere," said Pandora Chief Marketing Officer Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson. "This commitment to democratizing diamonds and the wonderful meaning they carry make lab-grown diamonds a perfect fit for Pandora."

Reduced climate impact with circular sourcing and renewable energy

Lab-grown diamonds are identical to mined diamonds, but created in a laboratory rather than excavated from a mine. They have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics and are graded by the same standards known as the 4Cs cut, colour, clarity and carat. Since August 2022, Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds collections are made with lab-grown diamonds that have been grown, cut and polished using 100% renewable energy, resulting in a carbon footprint that is approximately five percent of that of a similar-sized mined diamond.

To further reduce climate impact, all Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds pieces crafted since August 2022 are set in 100% recycled silver and gold an important step towards Pandora's commitment to purchase only recycled silver and gold for its crafting by 2025.

Available in over 700 stores from August 31

The new collections will be revealed on August 29th and available in more than 700 stores and online across the US, Canada, UK, and Australia from August 31st.. Select collections will launch by the end of October 2023 in Mexico and Brazil, with a full roll-out in the markets expected in the first quarter of 2024. Prices start at USD 290.

The Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds range was previously named Diamonds by Pandora.

Read more at: www.pandoragroup.com/Products/Jewellery-materials/Pandora-Lab-Grown-Diamonds

About Pandora

Pandora is the world's largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including more than 2,500 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and will purchase only recycled silver and gold for crafting its jewellery by 2025 and halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 26.5 billion (EUR 3.6 billion) in 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814898551/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

MEDIA

Johan Melchior

VP, Media Relations Public Affairs

+45 4060 1415

jome@pandora.net

Lindsay Kordik

Director, Media Relations Public Affairs

+45 3141 0562

likor@pandora.net

INVESTORS

Bilal Aziz

VP, Investor Relations Treasury

+45 3137 9486

biazi@pandora.net