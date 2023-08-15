Bradda Head Lithium Limited: Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Further Claim Staking at San Domingo

Additional Claim Staking and Further Spodumene Identified in Outcrops at San Domingo

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Bradda Head Limited (AIM:BHL), (TSXV:BHLI), (OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that it has staked just under 8km2 of new lode claims at its San Domingo pegmatite district following the positive results of soil sampling completed in February 2023 and that it has identified further Spodumene in outcrops at San Domingo.

Highlights:

As part of Bradda's ongoing geological work, an extensive soil sampling survey at San Domingo was completed earlier this year (see PR dated 09 May 2023) indicating a 9km mineralised trend of lithium-bearing minerals associated with LCT (Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum) style mineralisation. The Company continues to ground truth the identified anomalies and has now logged 387 new locations of spodumene previously unknown, see Figure 1.

As a result of these positive results, the Company has now staked 101 new claims covering 7.77km 2 , see Figure 1 for new claim boundaries. This strategic decision follows highly encouraging results from the soil geochemistry survey conducted in February of this year.

This is the 4th round of claim expansion at San Domingo, and the land holding has grown from c.13km2 to now c.31km2 since July 2021.

round of claim expansion at San Domingo, and the land holding has grown from c.13km to now c.31km since July 2021. The soil sampling survey conducted in February, highlighted specific areas within the existing claim block that displayed highly prospective indicators for lithium exploration. Follow-up field work on select geochemical anomalies positively identified lithium bearing minerals at nearly all anomalies, dominated by the presence of spodumene.

By expanding the current claim block to trace these areas along strike, the Company aims to maximise the potential for significant lithium resources and solidify its position in the region's rapidly evolving lithium market.

Additionally, the newly staked claims provide a buffer zone, ensuring effective management and protection of the company's interests in the area.

With the enlargement of the claim block and ongoing groundwork by the Company's geologists, Bradda is confident in its mission to become a leading player in the Arizona lithium sector, contributing significantly to the growing demand for clean energy solutions.

Bradda Head as of last week (see PR dated 10 August 2023), has mobilised a drill rig to commence its second drill programme in 12 months at San Domingo.; The programme is aimed at delineating a resource and exploring several new high priority targets and the Company anticipates making new discoveries and extending known lithium mineralisation from the previous programme. See Figure 2.

The Company looks forward to keeping shareholders updated on the progress of this drill programme at San Domingo.

Charles FitzRoy, CEO, commented:

"Following the promising initial drill results and soil sampling at San Domingo we are delighted to have staked these further 8km2 of claims, which strengthen Bradda's strategic position in Arizona and demonstrate our belief in San Domingo that it has the potential to host a significant lithium resource.

"San Domingo is an exceptionally exciting project for us. Our initial drilling programme demonstrated the presence of lithium across the 9km mineralised trend with intercepts of 31.85m @ 1.60% Li20. The second programme in under 12 months has just kicked off with drilling commencing this month, and we look forward to updating the market with results as they arrive.

"San Domingo's rich history of lithium mining, combined with the positive results from the first drill programme, and soil geochemistry has only increased our enthusiasm and confidence in the project's potential. We have only just scratched the surface of what we have at San Domingo with just over 1% of the area drilled from this first programme. These additional claims strengthen our strategic position in the quickly developing US EV supply chain"

Figure 1: Map showing new claims at San Domingo, soil anomalies and observed spodumene occurrences at surface

Figure 2: San Domingo overview showing priority target areas for Phase 3 drill programme

Background

Bradda Head Lithium, is pleased to announce the addition of 7.77km2 of claims to its current claim block in Arizona, USA. This strategic decision follows highly encouraging results from a soil geochemistry survey conducted in February of this year. The Company's geologists are currently engaged in follow-up groundwork on the recently staked areas, further advancing exploration efforts within its 30km2 pegmatite district.

Bradda Head Lithium has staked 101 new claims at San Domingo, totalling 7.77km2, adjacent to the Company's current claims.

The Company has recently mobilised a drill rig (see PR dated 10 August 2023) to commence a follow-up Phase 3 core drilling programme, with a view to proving up the district scale potential at San Domingo.

The wider soil survey programme was completed in late February and, along with an ongoing structural mapping programme, has been used to more accurately and efficiently define the Phase 3 drill programme targets. Additional soil sampling is underway within the current claims and new grids are being designed on the new claims.

Bradda Head Lithium remains committed to sustainable and responsible exploration practices as it unlocks the vast lithium resources in Arizona, of which, Bradda believes it holds the best properties with excellent potential to develop Tier 1 assets. The Company is excited about the progress being made and looks forward to updating the market on any developments within its 30.77km2 pegmatite district.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.2 Mt at an average grade of 891 ppm Li and 3.5% K for a total of 100 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.3 Mt at an average grade of 694 ppm Li and 3.2% K for a total of 271 kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 to 1,300 Mt of material grading between 600 to 850 ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 6 Mt LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Ventures exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Qualified Person (BHL)

Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is Head of North America at BHL and the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Mr. Wilkins is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a B.Sc. in Geology with more than 37 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM Rules and a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Technical Glossary

Li2O Lithium Oxide pegmatite A pegmatite is an igneous rock showing a very coarse texture, with large interlocking crystals usually greater in size than 1 cm (0.4 in) and sometimes greater than 1 meter (3 ft). Most pegmatites are composed of quartz, feldspar, and mica, having a similar silicic composition to granite. However, rarer intermediate composition and mafic pegmatites are known. Spodumene Spodumene is a pyroxene mineral consisting of lithium aluminium inosilicate, LiAl(SiO3)2, and is a source of lithium. Spodumene contains 3.73% lithium.



The formula to convert lithium in parts per million (PPM) to lithium oxide is to multiply Li ppm times 2.1527, then is reported in percent.

