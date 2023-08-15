FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 15
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.
Date of Purchase
14 August 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased
452,377
Weighted average price paid (p)
155.06
Highest price paid (p)
155.90
Lowest price paid (p)
153.10
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 66,697,416 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 683,997,599. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 14 August 2023 is 683,997,599. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited
Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
154.98
266,474
BATE
155.30
116,873
CHIX
154.94
45,428
TRQX
155.09
22,137
