

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday said Sandoz, a unit of the company, announced positive results from Mylight Phase III study for its biosimilar aflibercept, for the treatment of patients with wet macular degeneration



The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing therapeutic equivalence in mean change of best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) from baseline to week 8 between the biosimilar aflibercept and the reference biologic, Eylea, the company said.



Sandoz added that it expects to file for regulatory approval for biosimilar aflibercept in the US and EU in the coming months.



