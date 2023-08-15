Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023
Big Pharma im "Smallcap-Kleid"! Wird Epilepsie womöglich heilbar?
WKN: 890952 | ISIN: AU000000CSL8 | Ticker-Symbol: CSJ
Tradegate
15.08.23
08:00 Uhr
163,70 Euro
+7,20
+4,60 %
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,70163,0009:00
161,60163,1509:01
CSL
CSL LIMITED163,70+4,60 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.