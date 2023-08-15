Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 14 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.098     GBP0.948 
                                    GBP0.942 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.088 
 
                                    GBP0.946071 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.096972

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,432,520 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2543       1.088         XDUB      08:27:50      00066606799TRLO0 
1008       1.098         XDUB      13:22:51      00066613524TRLO0 
2406       1.098         XDUB      13:22:51      00066613525TRLO0 
2486       1.098         XDUB      13:22:51      00066613526TRLO0 
629       1.096         XDUB      13:23:00      00066613529TRLO0 
343       1.096         XDUB      13:23:00      00066613530TRLO0 
1734       1.096         XDUB      13:23:00      00066613531TRLO0 
2500       1.098         XDUB      13:23:00      00066613532TRLO0 
1100       1.098         XDUB      13:23:00      00066613533TRLO0 
418       1.098         XDUB      13:23:00      00066613534TRLO0 
418       1.098         XDUB      13:23:00      00066613535TRLO0 
453       1.098         XDUB      13:43:57      00066613961TRLO0 
418       1.098         XDUB      13:43:57      00066613962TRLO0 
418       1.098         XDUB      13:43:57      00066613963TRLO0 
308       1.098         XDUB      13:43:57      00066613964TRLO0 
2783       1.098         XDUB      14:01:57      00066614485TRLO0 
2514       1.098         XDUB      14:26:57      00066615026TRLO0 
1424       1.098         XDUB      14:47:37      00066616080TRLO0 
1270       1.098         XDUB      14:47:37      00066616081TRLO0 
2592       1.098         XDUB      15:10:37      00066617222TRLO0 
169       1.098         XDUB      15:35:57      00066618453TRLO0 
2066       1.098         XDUB      15:35:57      00066618454TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1990       94.80         XLON      13:22:47      00066613519TRLO0 
5866       94.70         XLON      14:37:04      00066615371TRLO0 
672       94.70         XLON      14:47:37      00066616079TRLO0 
838       94.70         XLON      14:47:37      00066616078TRLO0 
4190       94.70         XLON      14:47:37      00066616077TRLO0 
140       94.70         XLON      14:47:37      00066616076TRLO0 
201       94.70         XLON      15:40:00      00066618585TRLO0 
84        94.40         XLON      16:04:02      00066619618TRLO0 
1562       94.40         XLON      16:05:24      00066619684TRLO0 
945       94.40         XLON      16:05:24      00066619683TRLO0 
1578       94.40         XLON      16:05:24      00066619682TRLO0 
1603       94.30         XLON      16:05:24      00066619685TRLO0 
331       94.20         XLON      16:05:24      00066619686TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  264500 
EQS News ID:  1703381 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1703381&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
