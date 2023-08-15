Tineco, a leading pioneer in the field of floor care and smart home appliances, today announces tempting summer discounts.

Tineco Summer Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

It is not without reason that bargain hunters are advised to prepare thoroughly, make their purchases early and place more value on quality than quantity. This is to use the summer sale as effectively as possible. Although the higher temperatures are unfortunately still a long time coming, Tineco will lure you from August 14th to 27th with summer discounts for the smart vacuum cleaners FLOOR ONE S7 PRO, PURE ONE AIR PRO and PURE ONE S15 PRO. These special discounts will be available on the Tineco website and on Amazon during this period.

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO: intelligent mop vacuum cleaner with Balanced Pressure Water Flow System

The FLOOR ONE S7 PRO not only combines vacuuming and wiping, it is also easy to maneuver thanks to the bi-directional drive. Whether forwards or backwards, it drives as if by itself and thanks to the new Balanced Pressure Water Flow System it cleans even more efficiently. Like its predecessors, the FLOOR ONE S7 PRO ensures that hard floors are cleaned as efficiently as possible by vacuuming and wiping in just one step, effectively removing both dry and wet dirt. Tineco's new Balanced Pressure Water Flow System ensures even more cleanliness: An integrated scraper removes most of the dirt on the roller before the next cleaning cycle begins. In combination with continuous fresh water cleaning, efficient dirty water recycling and a roller rotation speed of 450 rpm, drying efficiency is increased and dirty water residue is minimised. So bacteria don't have a chance to spread. This centrifugal drying process is also used in the self-cleaning process of the S7 PRO to prevent the formation and spread of mold and bacteria.

Original price: 799 euros

Summer offer: 689 euros (14% discount from 08/14 08/20)

PURE ONE AIR PRO: intelligent vacuum cleaner for easy cleaning at home

The cordless vacuum cleaner is a special helper in combating pet hair, dust and dirt. The Purecyclone technology automatically separates the air and dust, allowing the device to maintain its reliable suction power from start to finish. In addition, the PURE ONE Air PRO has a color screen with intelligent app integration and voice control. The vacuum cleaner not only impresses with its timeless design, but also with its ergonomic handling. It weighs only ?2.25 kg in total, which makes it the ideal partner for a quick cleaning during the often stressful everyday family life. Thanks to the integrated Zerotangle technology, it is also particularly suitable for households with furry four-legged friends.

Original price: 329 euros

Summer offer: 259 euros (21% discount from 08/25 08/31)

PURE ONE S15 PRO: Smart cordless vacuum cleaner with ZeroTangle technology

The S15 PRO offers many useful features for easy monitoring and efficient cleaning. The animated display features vibrant 3D animations exclusive to this model, and the iloop ring changes from red to blue to indicate the floor is clean. The LCD color display provides real-time information about the cleaning mode, battery and suction power while vacuuming. The ZeroTangle DESIGN ensures hair does not get tangled in the brush, making it easy to clean and perfect for pet owners. Thanks to the PURE CYCLONE TECHNOLOGY, air and dust are separated to avoid clogging in the pre-filter and to ensure strong and undiminished suction power even after long use. The free-standing charging station makes installation easy and convenient, as no drilling or marking on the walls is required. The device can be easily stored and charged in the charging station.

Original price: 599 euros

Summer offer: 489 euros (18% discount from 21.08 27.08)

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco is dedicated to developing quality home electronics that are helpful, easy to use and intelligent. With more than two decades of experience in the household cleaning industry, Tineco never stops innovating and is willing to create a simple, intelligent life for everyone.

