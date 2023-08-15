BZ secures a landmark funding line to unlock increasingly price-competitive financing solutions

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BZ, the specialist UK asset-based lender, is excited to announce the completion of a major senior funding line, a significant milestone in BZ's evolution that will allow the independent lender to provide increasingly price-competitive financing solutions. This will not only fuel the growth of an enhanced product within its award-winning mid-market debt offering but will also provide additional capital support across all of BZ's products.

The enhanced mid-market offering will allow eligible new clients to benefit from BZ's trademark flexibility at a highly competitive price-point. The facility will encompass full asset-based lending solutions ranging from £10m-£150m, offering full ABL facilities together with cashflow loans, complemented by cross-border capabilities.

Operating in parallel with BZ's existing bespoke structured finance solutions, this combination will catapult the business's growth strategy, with a clear vision of becoming the leading independent asset-based lender in the UK.

With lending markets continuing to tighten, the completion of this new facility demonstrates both BZ's pedigree and its ongoing appetite for growth. BZ worked with UBS who provided funding.

Jeremy Stagg, Director of BZ, said:

"BZ has long been recognised as a leading provider of bespoke funding solutions across a range of products and jurisdictions, underpinned by the desire to work in partnership with clients to understand their needs and help meet their objectives. This new senior funding line is a strong statement of BZ's appetite and capability to significantly build its portfolio as it seeks to expand its flexible and price-competitive debt offering to eligible new clients in the mid-market sector."

Neal McMinn, Executive Director of UBS, said:

"We are very pleased to be able to support BZ with a new financing facility. BZ is a market leader in the non-bank asset-based lending arena, and we are excited to be able to help the business grow. Our loan demonstrates UBS's ability to provide financing to specialist lending markets and is an example of our focus to deliver value to our clients. We look forward to building upon this successful venture in the future."

