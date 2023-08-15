Momcozy Celebrates Successful 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' Event

The event marks the inception of the ambitious breastfeeding support program



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2023, serving over 2 million moms with acclaimed products like its hands-free breast pumps, recently celebrated its successful "Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms" event, partnered with Alicia Samone Photography.





'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' group photo

This year's World Breastfeeding Week's theme, "Make a difference for working parents," highlighted the event, while the success and launch of its Breastfeeding Support Programunderscored Momcozy's ongoing commitment to breastfeeding moms.

In Scottsdale, AZ, over 300 mothers gathered, seeking guidance, community, and deeper breastfeeding understanding. Attendees discussed challenges and engaged in a Q&A session with experts. They also joined the 'gASP I'm Breastfeeding' group photo, led by Alicia Samone.

The event marked the launch of Momcozy's Breastfeeding Support Program, fostering support for breastfeeding mothers. Attendees also enjoyed live Momcozy product demos and prize giveaways.

)

The Breastfeeding Support Program aims for a supportive world for moms. Its cornerstone is the Lactation Consultant Scholarship, reimbursing exam fees for mothers passing the International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) exam in 2022 or 2023. Recipients will be selected in January.

This initiative is born out of a commitment to fortifying the breastfeeding space. By reimbursing exam fees for participants, Momcozy looks forward to amplifying the work of moms helping other moms through professional guidance and assistance.

"As a dedicated brand to motherhood, our aim is to infuse every interaction with 'cozy power,'" stated Momcozy's Marketing Director Ivy Gao. "We're about more than just products; we're about crafting lovingly designed solutions, fostering expert-led conversations, building a community for moms to bond, and sharing educational resources."

Echoing this sentiment, an attendee shared, "Being able to connect with other mothers and see Momcozy's support and initiatives like the Breastfeeding Support Program, are game-changers for moms like me."

About Momcozy:

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.

More about Momcozy: https://momcozy.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e578fa3c-a641-4fe0-8fbb-0c141848ca66