

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 5-day highs of 1.6741 against the euro and 94.86 against the yen, from early lows of 1.6867 and 94.00, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6522 and 0.8764 from early lows of 0.6462 and 0.8705, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0877 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 1.0840.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



