

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 4-day highs of 87.26 against the yen and 1.8206 against the euro, from early lows of 86.70 and 1.8289, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.5997 from an early low of 0.8960.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 89.00 against the yen, 1.79 against the euro and 0.61 against the greenback.



